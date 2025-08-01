Adrian Lam pays tribute to Leigh ‘legend’ Micky Higham following cancer diagnosis

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has paid tribute to Micky Higham following his diagnosis of stage four widespread metastasized cancer, labelling the former hooker ‘a legend of the club’.

44-year-old Higham was diagnosed with stage three melanoma back in November 2022, but was given the news that he was cancer free following both surgery and immunotherapy.

The news that the cancer had returned aggressively was made public earlier this week following his diagnosis last month, with a fundraiser launched on his behalf.

At the time of writing this article, that fundraiser stood at just shy of £46,000 and more than 1,500 people had donated.

During his playing career, Higham – who still runs a gym in the town – had three separate stints with Leigh and then went on to join their coaching team after hanging his boots up.

Featuring 154 times for the club in total during their time under the ‘Centurions’ tagline, the hooker scored 40 tries and established himself as a cult hero.

He also donned a shirt for St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, and went up against current Leopards head coach Lam 13 times on the field.

Leigh host Warrington on Friday night, and during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Lam delivered some classy words on Higham, saying: “He’s a legend of the club, a legend of a few clubs, and a person that we respect very highly here.

“We know he’s going through a tough time with his family, so we’re going to get right behind him and support him, hopefully like everyone else does.

“We’re sending him our best wishes.”

If you wish to donate to the JustGiving page set up for Higham, you can do so HERE.

