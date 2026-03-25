Leigh boss Adrian Lam admits he is ‘keeping an eye on’ the PNG Chiefs situation as reports linking him with the job continue, but insists his focus remains on the immediate task at hand with the Leopards.

Proud Kumul Lam, who was born in Rabaul, represented Papua New Guinea on the international stage during his playing career and has enjoyed numerous stints at the helm of their international team as a coach.

Since the Chiefs’ 2028 entry into the NRL was made official, the 55-year-old’s name has been linked with their vacant head coach role on a number of occasions.

Varying reports Down Under suggest he has now made it into the final three or four names on the Chiefs’ shortlist.

But little has changed when it comes to the tangible stuff, with Lam current job requiring him to guide Leigh out of the slump they have begun the 2026 campaign in amid a widescale injury crisis.

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‘My name keeps coming up, which it’s going to’

Lam’s Leigh contract expires at the end of 2027, alongside that of son and Leopards star Lachlan.

His side host Toulouse Olympique in a Super League clash on Saturday evening, and in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, he delivered an update on the situation with the Chiefs.

He said: “It was a six-man shortlist about six weeks ago… if it gets down to three and two and I’m still in there, then we can talk about it!

“I’ve been keeping an eye on it, obviously, because it’s a passion of mine, it’s a country I’ve captained and coached in the past.

“It’s unbelievable that they’ve got a licence and are in a position to be able to enter the NRL in 2028.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for the country and the people there are so excited about it.

“My name keeps coming up, which it’s going to. It’s nice to know that and to hear that.

“But to be honest with you, my focus is here right now on trying to rally the players to get back up the ladder in Super League.

“That’s my priority and my focus.”