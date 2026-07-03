Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists they are ‘only just beginning’ on the recruitment front, and has not ruled out the Leopards carrying out more business for immediate arrivals.

Earlier this week, Leigh announced the signing of Samoa international Lazarus Vaalepu from Melbourne Storm.

Vaalepu has penned a deal to join the Leopards with immediate effect, moving over from the NRL, just as Joe Ofahengaue did when he signed from Parramatta Eels midway through 2025.

It’s well-documented that the Leopards are going to need to fill a number of holes in their squad heading into 2027, with plenty of familiar faces set to head through the exit door including Owen Trout, Robbie Mulhern, Bailey Hodgson and Ben McNamara.

But in a surprising twist, head coach Lam has not ruled out there being more arrivals in the next few weeks as he attempts to ensure his side record a fourth consecutive finish in the Super League play-offs.

‘It’s only just beginning… I’m pretty excited about what’s ahead’

Having won seven of their last nine games, Leigh head to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday evening, where local foes Warrington Wolves lie in wait as part of Magic Weekend.

In situ on Merseyside on Wednesday afternoon as he carried out pre-Magic media duties, Leopards boss Lam was asked about recruitment plans and said: “It’s only just beginning. I’m pretty excited about what’s ahead.

“We’ve got a pretty clear process and identification underway with what we want. We’re excited about what’s to unfold.

“We’re looking at players for both (this season and next).

“Bringing Lazarus in is exciting for the club, because I think this time last year we brought Joe Ofahengaue in and it certainly lifted everyone.

“We’re hoping we’ll get the same result with this. Just a big body, he’s played at one of the great clubs in the NRL and played in the NRL Grand Final in 2024. I’m hoping for him to bring a lot of experience and add a difference to the team.

“It’s been ongoing for about six weeks, (we were) just doing all the checks and everything else. I’m pretty excited about him.

“He’s massive, he’s a big body and a point of difference for our team. There’s some size there and explosiveness through that middle.

“I’m hoping his game will flourish by being a part of our squad. I think he’ll be here at some point in the next seven days.”

‘Hendo’s done a great job since he’s arrived…. he’s a very detailed person, and knowledgeable too’

The signing of Vaalepu marks Leigh’s first arrival since new Director of Rugby Andrew Henderson joined the club at the back end of April.

Vastly experienced in the game, Henderson joined from fellow Super League outfit York Knights, where he had stints as both head coach and Director of Rugby.

He replaced Chris Chester at the Leopards’ Den, almost 12 months after Chester had opted to take a job closer to home with Castleford Tigers.

Lam said: “Hendo’s done a great job since he’s arrived. He’s a very detailed person, and knowledgeable too, in certain areas.

“We think a lot alike and we think in common about the way players play.

“That’s his first signing in Lazarus, and we’re looking forward to what’s next.”

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