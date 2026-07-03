Leigh coach delivers latest on Josh Charnley’s future as honest admission made

Leigh boss Adrian Lam admitted it wasn’t until last weekend he knew Josh Charnley wanted to play on in 2027, with the Leopards set to make a decision on the off-contract veteran over the next few weeks.

Winger Charnley has been with Leigh since midway through their promotion-winning 2022 Championship campaign, scoring 85 tries in 105 appearances across all competitions in their colours to date.

Having become Super League’s all-time top try-scorer last month, he brought the curtain down on June with another scintillating display as he grabbed four tries in the Leopards’ big away win at Toulouse Olympique last weekend.

Following that game, Charnley – who turned 35 the day prior to the win in France – spoke to Sky Sports and made clear he does wish to play on next season, and he hopes that can be with Leigh.

‘There needs to be a conversation about how that works out… we’ll get to the bottom of that either way, whatever is in the best interest of the club’

The Leopards will make the short journey to Merseyside on Saturday evening for a Magic Weekend showdown with local foes Warrington Wolves, Charnley’s former club.

Wednesday afternoon saw head coach Lam undertake pre-Magic media duties at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, during which he was asked about the veteran flier’s future.

Lam said: “That (performance against Toulouse Olympique) was Saturday, and he was 35 on Friday… he thinks he’s forever young!

“He’s playing some great rugby at the moment, and there needs to be a conversation about how that works out.

“We’ll get to the bottom of that either way, whatever is in the best interest of the club.

“We’re grateful to have a player of his calibre within the squad, scoring four tries – and it could have been six on review.

“He’s playing some of his best rugby, and when he’s scoring three or four tries a game, you’ve got to take things into consideration.

“It’s something that we’ll get onto in the next couple of weeks.”

‘When the ball is in Josh’s hands, the chances of him finishing that is in the 90s’

Chorley-born Charnley has now scored 22 tries in 18 games for the Leopards this term, including ten across his most recent four appearances.

Up until the back end of last season, it had looked like he may not even remain with Leigh for 2026 having initially not been offered a new deal before the club eventually handed him a 12-month extension.

Boss Lam said: “No, I didn’t (know he wanted to play on prior to that interview).

“2026 was a year he was potentially not going to be here as well.

“I’ve got some young guns coming through as well that I feel are Super League players.

“When the ball is in Josh’s hands, the chances of him finishing that is in the 90s, which is better than most who have pulled a jersey on in Super League.

“We’ve got to take that into consideration… it’s a decision that we’ll get to eventually.”

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