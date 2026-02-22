The new general manager of the Papua New Guinea Chiefs has admitted that Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam is a person of interest in regards to their new head coach – and admits he hopes to make an appointment ‘really soon’.

Chammas, who has been one of the leading journalists in Australia for a prolonged period, has been hand-picked by Peter V’landys to lead the Papua New Guinea franchise that will enter the NRL in 2028.

They are yet to agree terms with a single player or member of staff, but that process is now expected to accelerate with Chammas in place.

A plethora of players from Super League will be targeted – and it appears the two frontrunners for the coaching position are also currently based in England.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, current Kumuls national team coach Jason Demetriou has been name-dropped by Chammas as a contender: but so too has Lam.

Lam is under contract until the end of next season at Leigh so theoretically, could leave the club at the end of his existing deal and move straight into a role with the PNG franchise. And Chammas admitted Lam’s connections to the Kumuls make him an obvious candidate.

“There’s a lot of good coaches out there. We’ll work with the NRL to make sure we get the best coach,” Chammas told the media in Australia.

“There’s a lot of guys who have got connections to the area. Jason Demetriou is currently the national coach, Adrian Lam, obviously, is very well connected to Papua New Guinea.

“There’s some other coaches out there, too, who would like to coach PNG. Hopefully we’ll get one really soon because the excitement is building and the people need a coach. We need to start building a football team.”

Chammas admitted the prospect of delivering a world-class team that can represent Papua New Guinea with pride in the NRL was a major motivating factor in him taking the job and walking away from his career in journalism.

“I came over here in October for the Prime Minister’s (XIII) game. And just to see the passion and how much it meant to the people…” Chammas said.

“Just the purpose of being here and delivering for the people of Papua New Guinea is really exciting. It’s not just a football team at the Chiefs.

“You can change the country with what we do here.

“I want this team to be a reflection of Papua New Guinea – a tough, resilient football team, and give a lot of kids here inspiration for when they grow up that they have got a pathway to the NRL.”