Adrian Lam makes amusing phone call plea as Te Maire Martin links and recruitment search addressed

Leigh head coach Adrian Lam has urged any hidden gems to ‘give him a call’ as he addressed the Leopards’ recruitment search and their links to NRL stalwart Te Maire Martin.

The Leopards, who came into 2025 light in certain areas, are one of few clubs in Super League who still have both overseas quota and salary cap space still available.

Papua New Guinean boss Lam has made no secret of his desire to bolster Leigh’s forward pack along with potentially adding a new half-back.

Australian playmaker Matt Moylan unexpectedly opted to retire at the end of last season, and so far this term, Gareth O’Brien – who can also slot into full-back – has been partnering Lachlan Lam in the halves.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wakefield Trinity coach fires warning shot ahead of Leigh Leopards Challenge Cup tie

Adrian Lam addresses Te Maire Martin links and Leigh’s recruitment search

As you’d expect, a wealth of players have been linked with a move to Leigh in recent weeks, and New Zealand Warriors half-back Martin is the latest.

Currently in the final year of his NRL contract and having fallen out of favour at the Warriors, reports Down Under earlier this week suggested he could be set for an ‘immediate move’ to the Leopards’ Den.

Lam was asked about those reports on Tuesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leigh’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie against Wakefield Trinity.

He said: “We’re obviously in the market for one or two players, and we’ve got that availability with the quota spots and financially, as well.

“I think anyone that’s coming off-contract is going to be linked with us now over the next four to six weeks, and that’s fine.

“We’ll talk to anyone and everyone that we can, but we want to be patient too on deciding who we do add to the squad.

“We’ll work that out as we go along.

“I think it’s probably the key to your success at most clubs, the recruitment and retention policy.

“With us here, I have a great working relationship with Chris Chester, and through that process, we identify talent.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: 11 father-son duos who played for the same Super League club after Will Pryce’s Hull FC move

‘If you’re out there and you think I might be talking about you, then give us a call!’

Lam’s Leopards enjoyed a great start to 2025, but have seen their Super League form dip in recent weeks, following a draw at Hull FC up with back-to-back defeats in against Hull KR and Wakefield.

The 54-year-old continued: “I feel that we do it slightly differently than everyone else, and we’ve found some players that no one has ever really heard of before that have gone on to another level.

“We’re always on the lookout for that type of player, so if you’re out there and you think I might be talking about you, then give us a call! You might be able to come to our club.

“More importantly, we’re happy with what we’ve got here

“There has been a lot of changes, and we’ve got to be careful not to make too many more moving forward because it can break up the momentum of any team.

“We’ve got some opportunity there to build the squad as we go through the year.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wembley attendance goal for 2025 Rugby League Ashes series opener revealed after strong start to sales