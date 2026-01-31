Leigh boss Adrian Lam says their recruitment for 2026 may not be finished just yet, teasing that the Leopards may look to bring players in mid-season.

Lam’s Leigh side finished third in Super League last term, with that the club’s highest-ever placing in the top-flight in the summer era, before going on to fall at the semi-final stage in the play-offs away at Wigan Warriors for the second season running.

Their 2025 campaign only really kickstarted following the mid-April arrival of prop Joe Ofahengaue from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels, with the powerhouse one of Super League’s best forwards throughout the second half of the year.

Heading into 2026, the Leopards have so far recruited just five new players, and that tally includes youngster Oliver Polec, snapped up following his exit from St Helens.

Want more Love Rugby League? Add us as a preferred source on Google and ensure you never miss our exclusives and breaking news!

Leigh Leopards coach teases further recruitment as 2026 blueprint laid out

Papua New Guinea internationals Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Liam Horne have been signed from the Gold Coast Titans and Castleford Tigers respectively.

Horne’s team-mate Innes Senior has also made the move from Cas to Leigh, while playmaker Adam Cook has taken on the #6 shirt and will become Leigh‘s first-choice half-back partner for Lachlan Lam after joining from Canberra Raiders.

There has been plenty of excitement around those recruits in the off-season, in particular where Cook is considered. But head coach Lam refused to rule out further transfer activity when asked during Leigh’s pre-season media day earlier this week.

The Leopards chief said: “I think we’ve got opportunity to (add to the squad).

“We won’t close the door on that, we haven’t done that yet and we never do each year.

“We brought (Joe) Ofahengaue through after the start of the season last year, and there’ll be no difference this year.

“If we feel the need to strengthen the group, then we can do that.”