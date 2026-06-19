Leigh coach bemoans ‘uncharacteristic’ Hull KR defeat as pivotal moment berated

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam was left frustrated by the error-strewn performance delivered by his side in defeat at Hull KR, labelling it ‘uncharacteristic’.

The Leopards had won six of their last seven games prior to Friday night’s visit to Craven Park, with the only blot on their copybook during that spell a 20-16 home loss against KR.

It was the reigning Super League champions that came out on top oncemore in their own backyard, winning 22-8.

Lam’s side had though recovered from a slow start and were within a single try come half-time, heading into the sheds 10-4 down.

But former Leyther Jai Whitbread scored for the hosts just two minutes into the second half, and from there on in, the visitors never recovered.

‘I’m really frustrated, it was uncharacteristic… the errors were just not acceptable’

Craven Park was the venue for Leigh’s first win back as a Super League club following promotion in March 2023.

Since then though, they have lost every visit to East Hull, with Friday night’s defeat added to a long list of poor showings against the Robins.

Post-match, head coach Lam’s irritation with what he had just seen was clear as he said: “I’m really frustrated, it was uncharacteristic.

“Over the last two or three months, we’ve been pretty good. We’ve probably been top of the league for highest completions (in that time), so I don’t know where that’s come from.

“The only thing I can put it down to is a five-day turnaround from playing Bradford away to Hull KR with five positional changes.

“There was minimal training during the week, and there was effort there, but the errors were just not acceptable.”

Interchange hooker Bill Leyland was among Rovers’ try-scorers, and his second half score was the worst of the night for Leigh from a defensive point of view.

Leyland had four Leopards defenders around him as he reached the try-line, but was still allowed to wriggle free and dot the ball down.

Lam said: “It’s one of my pet hates in the game defensively, I can’t stand it.

“It should be a £1000 fine for letting a try like that in.

“It’s not, obviously, but that’s how I feel about it.”

The Leopards head to France next weekend to take on Toulouse Olympique at the Stade Ernest-Wallon.