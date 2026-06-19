Leigh have incredibly fond memories of going up against Hull KR, but the Robins’ recent Indian sign over the Leopards must come to an end, Adrian Lam admits.

Back in 2006, the then-Centurions beat KR 22-18 in the Northern Rail Cup final, with both then Championship clubs.

17 years on, they met under the Wembley arch in Leigh’s first season back as a Super League club, with Lachlan Lam’s drop goal in Golden Point extra time clinching the Challenge Cup in unforgettable fashion for the newly rebranded Leopards.

Earlier that season, Lam’s side had earned their first win back in Super League at Craven Park, edging a tight affair courtesy of a late Josh Charnley try.

But barring that early season success and the Wembley triumph, success against KR in recent years has been hard to come by.

‘We need to go up there and change the mentality’

Since Lam took charge ahead of the 2022 campaign, Leigh have travelled to Craven Park seven times across all competitions.

Their only win in those seven matches was that early 2023 victory, being beaten 12-0 and 30-0 in their most recent two trips to East Hull.

Speaking in Thursday afternoon’s pre-match press conference, head coach Lam said: “It’s always difficult going up there, it has been in the last ten years, regardless of KR being as they are at the moment or as they have been in the past.

“The travel up there on a Friday, getting up there early and changing things around (are all reasons)… they’ve improved as a club and as a team, they’re playing tough and good rugby.

“I’ve always felt in the last three or four years that we haven’t ever been up there with our strongest side.

“We’ve always gone up there with injuries, and we’re doing the same this week. That’s not an excuse, but we haven’t had a full side.

“It’s going to be another tough challenge to go there. No doubt they’ve got some of their own injuries they’re probably still deciding on and finalising.

“We need to go up there and change the mentality, it’s something we’re working hard on because we have been beaten the last couple of years there.”

‘I’ve known Willie for a long time… he’s done an amazing job at Hull KR’

Emphasising Leigh’s struggles against Rovers, the pair have met eight times since the 2023 Challenge Cup final, and the Leopards have come out on top just once, with that on home soil last season.

Last month, Willie Peters’ Robins left the Leopards’ Den with a 20-16 victory, with that Leigh’s only defeat in their last seven outings.

With plenty of praise for the reigning Super League champions and their outgoing head coach Peters, who will depart at the end of the season to take charge of new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs, Lam said: “I’ve known Willie for a long time.

“When he finished playing at Wigan, I replaced him and moved into the house he was in!

“I’ve known him also through the NRL and living close together in Sydney.

“He’s done an amazing job at Hull KR, they’ve been very successful and spent the money to put facilities and the squad in place.

“That’s what you need to do to be successful, he’s done a great job.”