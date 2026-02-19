Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam admits he doesn’t know how he will fit Bailey Hodgson and David Armstrong into the same team, but he will have to find a way soon.

Hull-born Hodgson joined Leigh in July 2024 following a stint Down Under which saw him represent both Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles, without registering a first-grade appearance.

He did not make his Leopards debut for the Leopards until the start of the 2025 campaign, away against Workington Town in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup, a game he marked with a try having started on the wing.

The reason he played on the wing? Star off-season recruit Armstrong was making his debut at full-back having been signed the Knights, who he had played a handful of games for and caught the eye at NRL level. It was only through a ruptured ACL suffered by the Australian come May 2025 that Hodgson really got his opportunity for consistent game time in the #1 role, an opportunity he has grabbed with both hands. Coincidentally, the pair are no stranger to one another either having played together for Newcastle’s second string in the New South Wales Cup before reuniting in Leyth town.

‘I don’t know!’

Armstrong is now nearing a return from that ACL injury, and is expected to be back in contention for selection between Rounds 8 and 10.

Leigh began their 2026 Super League season with a home win against Leeds Rhinos last weekend, and are now gearing up for a trip to St Helens in Round 2.

In his pre-match press conference earlier this week, head coach Lam provided an honest response when the question of fitting Hodgson and Armstrong in the same side was brought up, admitting: “I don’t know!

“It’s going to be a difficult one when it happens, but we’ll get some understanding on it as it gets closer.

“We’re still another six or so weeks away from that, so things always work themselves out and the cream always rises to the top.”

Lam did however have plenty of praise for Hodgson. The 23-year-old, who is off-contract, has now played 31 games across all competitions for the Leopards, and has made that full-back spot his own throughout Armstrong’s absence.

Papua New Guinean Lam added: “(He’s been) unbelievable, awesome.

“He’s just the ultimate competitor. I always liken him to a ten-year-old kid that’s going down the park to play rugby with his mates, he just wants to do everything, be involved with everything and not miss everything.

“He’s got that fear of missing out in some way, and I love that about a place, you don’t see that too often at the level he has.

“Off the back of it, he’s had an incredible off-season. He’s put on a lot of strength and a lot of weight, his commitment to training on the field has been unbelievable.

“He’s got a few things to work on, he knows that, and he’s working very hard on that. But I think overall, he’s certainly heading in the right direction to be a part of us long-term.”