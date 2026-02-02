Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam admits he may be tempted back into an international coaching role ahead of this year’s Rugby League World Cup, with a proud personal record on the line.

Former Papua New Guinea international Lam has been involved in every World Cup since 1995, when he featured twice for his home nation as they exited at the group stage.

He also starred for the Kumuls in the 2000 edition, before leading them as their head coach in both 2008 and 2013 once his playing career had come to an end.

And most recently, the 55-year-old was involved in back-to-back World Cup wins as one of Mal Meninga’s Kangaroos assistants, helping Australia to glory in both 2017 and the delayed 2021 editions.

Lam stepped away from his role with the Kangaroos a couple of years ago, but now that a World Cup year is back upon us, he may not be able to resist the temptation of extending his record.

Leigh Leopards boss hints at fresh international coaching interest with proud record at stake

During Leigh‘s pre-season media day, Lam was asked about the potential of him leading England at this autumn’s World Cup, with Shaun Wane having vacated that role last month.

But while he was honest in an admission that the England job wasn’t one he’d given any thought too, the Leopards chief did open up on his international coaching career.

Lam detailed: “Since 2016, I hadn’t had an off-season, really, until recently. I’ve had two off-seasons now where I’ve been in Thailand for a long period of time where I got a chance to refresh and recharge the batteries.

“The last two years, I’ve come in feeling really ready for the year ahead.

“I pulled out of the Aussie side because I needed a break in the off-season. Rugby has been a massive part of my life and I’ll be forever grateful for that, but the moment I get some downtime, I’m at a beach somewhere trying to chill out and relax.

“But having said all that, I haven’t missed a World Cup since I played in 1995.

“As a player or as a coach, I’ve been involved in every once (since then), and I probably don’t want to give that up, so there might be an opportunity somewhere along the line.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”

‘It is a difficult job to get a team, but for anyone that wants to do it, it’s quite the reward’

Lam formed part of Mal Meninga’s coaching team with the Kangaroos, but that dynamic has changed since he stepped down from his assistant role.

Kevin Walters is now at the helm of the Aussies, with Meninga having opted to move on to pastures new in the shape of NRL franchise Perth Bears, who will enter the NRL at the start of 2027.

This year’s World Cup takes place Down Under across Australia and Papua New Guinea, with Lam adding: “I was involved with Australia for eight years as an assistant and loved every moment of that.

“It is a difficult job to get a team, but for anyone that wants to do it, it’s quite the reward.

“I love the years when the World Cup finishes off Super League.

“Hopefully I’ve got a few players involved in teams (at the World Cup), as I think that would be great reward for what we’ve achieved as a club.”