Gareth O’Brien receives new Leigh role as Leopards coach confirms half-back pairing decision

Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam will run with son Lachlan and new recruit Adam Cook as his first-choice half-back pairing in 2026, with veteran Gareth O’Brien to be third-choice.

Now 34, O’Brien has been with the Leopards since the start of the 2023 campaign, racking up 77 appearances across all competitions.

The early stages of his time at Leigh were spent at full-back, and though he has reverted into the #1 role on occasion, he has formed a good partnership with Lam junior in the halves over the last couple of seasons.

But having penned a one-year deal to extend his stay with the Leopards, and potentially even end his career with them, it appears that his game time will be more limited next season.

Leigh have brought in Adam Cook from NRL outfit Canberra Raiders, and though his game time at first-grade level Down Under has been limited, there are high expectations on what he can deliver.

Having impressed in training already, head coach Lam made no secret of the current pecking order for the #6 and #7 roles.

Speaking to a selection of the media – including LoveRugbyLeague – at Leigh’s home kit launch on Wednesday, the Papua New Guinean explained: “We’ve had a pretty clear chat about that, and he (O’Brien) understands that.

“He’s quite comfortable with that, along with all the other players involved.

“He’s one of my favourites. He goes about his work, he’s a great listener and in the years that he’s been here, we’ve had a lot of success with him – whether at full-back in the Challenge Cup, or as a half in the semis.

“He’s certainly done his part for me and this club. I love the kid.”

Having made a try-scoring first-team debut for hometown club Warrington Wolves in May 2011 during a Challenge Cup tie against Keighley Cougars, O’Brien has well over 300 senior career appearances on his CV.

His 77 games in a Leopards shirt so far have produced 11 tries and 85 conversions, establishing himself as their chief goal-kicker over the last few years as they lifted the Challenge Cup and achieved three consecutive play-off finishes in Super League.

Lam senior continued: “He is getting a little bit older, but he certainly can cover that seven, six, one and even nine position. He becomes really valuable in that area.

“Adam Cook’s a North Queensland (Cowboys) junior. He’s very skilful, quick, a great kicker of the ball, talented – so I’m excited for him to build that combination with Lachlan Lam.”