Leigh Leopards coach fires ‘distraction’ warning as contract talk rumbles on

Leigh boss Adrian Lam has urged the Leopards’ off-contract players not to allow their situation to become a distraction, which he admits is a concern.

Due to a recent change in the landscape, any player whose contract expires at the end of 2026 has been able to sign a deal elsewhere for 2027 and beyond from December 1.

Leigh managed to tie down Umyla Hanley, but LoveRugbyLeague exclusively revealed earlier this week that prop Robbie Mulhern will join Castleford Tigers from 2027.

Elsewhere, England international Owen Trout is a man in demand, with offers on the table from both Super League and NRL clubs as well as the Leopards themselves.

Even with those three taken out of the count, Lam and co. still have ten players now into the final year of their current deal at the Leopards’ Den, as far as is public knowledge.

Josh Charnley, Ryan Brown, Matt Davis, Bailey Hodgson, Jack Hughes, Isaac Liu, Brad Martin, Ben McNamara, Gareth O’Brien and Aaron Pene are all off-contract.

The new Super League season begins for Leigh on February 13 with the visit of Leeds Rhinos, and speaking at the Leopards’ media day on Monday, head coach Lam made no secret of his desire for those contract situations to be resolved swiftly.

He said: “There are a few players in that position and I don’t really want to spend too much time talking about it, but we get this situation every year.

“It can affect players performances, it can, I’ve seen it with my own son (Lachlan) at different times at different clubs.

“It’s certainly an area that we want to get sorted quickly either way, so we’ll get through that process.”

After finishing third in Super League last year, Leigh’s transition into 2026 has been one with little change in terms of personnel.

As things stand though, there is set to be a real changing of the guard come the end of this year: and not for the first time since the Leopards’ most recent return to Super League in 2023.

Lam continued: “Every coach is in a similar situation, I’d sign them all for five years each if I had it my way!

“But it never works out that way and you deal with every player separately in a different manner.

“The squad as a whole have been awesome from when we returned back in November to where we are now. We’re in a good place and we’re working hard to get to where we need to be.”