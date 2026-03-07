Adrian Lam admitted things are simply not clicking for Leigh Leopards after a third straight defeat.

The Leopards went down to Catalans Dragons on Friday, with Lam clearly frustrated with his side’s performance following the game.

Leigh were hammered by Wigan last week and while that was an improved display, they remain way off the side that impressed so regularly last year.

“It’s obviously very frustrating,” Lam said on Sky Sports.

“I think there was plenty of effort there, but we just lacked a lot of game sense. We won a lot of field position but we just couldn’t get connected as a group.

“It’s frustrating to watch at times. We built a lot of pressure there and then allow them back off the hook with just weird penalties in different crucial parts of the game and moments that didn’t go our way.”

There was a controversial point in the game, as Gareth O’Brien refused to leave the field and assisted a try, before leaving for a head injury assessment.

“I think it was one of those gumshield reactions that’s new this year to the RFL and Super League so, we had to make that replacement, but we did enough.

“We had that many opportunities in the second half to score, but again just lacked a bit of game sense and just key people not getting us in positions to finish the game for us really.”

The Leopards are doing it though currently, with just 19 fit players to choose from heading into the game, that, as well as results, has left them in a tough spot.

“We’ll go in there and I’ll support them,” Lam said. “It’s not ideal losing at home. It’s a game we would have won at this time last year, but that’s the situation that we’re in at the moment. I’ll talk to them and just keep their heads up and we’ll go again.”