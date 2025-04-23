Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed the club are ‘close to’ tying off-contract ace Gareth O’Brien down beyond the end of the 2025 campaign.

Versatile back O’Brien – who turned 33 in November – joined the Leopards ahead of their return to Super League in 2023, and has now played 60 games across all competitions in their colours.

With more than 300 career appearances on his CV already, Leigh will soon become the club he’s played the most games for in his career having pulled on a shirt for eight other sides previously.

Having penned a one-year extension for 2025 midway through last year, he is again entering the final few months of his current deal at the Leopards’ Den.

But it would appear this won’t be a contract saga which drags on for long, with Lam hinting that a new deal may not be far away from being announced.

Adrian Lam drops major hint on off-contract Leigh Leopards star’s future

Following Matt Moylan’s sudden decision to retire at the end of last season, Warrington-born O’Brien has enjoyed an unexpected starring role in Leigh’s halves alongside Lachlan Lam in 2025.

The Leopards travel to one of O’Brien’s former clubs this weekend as they take on Salford Red Devils.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference looking ahead to that Round 9 clash, Papua New Guinean boss Lam senior said: “I think Gaz has done a great job in the sense of coming into that right-hand side and giving us a sense of direction.

“He’s worked really well with Lachlan, got several try assists so far this season, and he is a very likeable player that’s respected by all of the group.

“He does his job and he doesn’t need to be told too many times. He’s a very smart player, I’m enjoying watching him and Lokie playing together at the moment.

“Gaz is a player that we’d like to be a part of the club here moving forward, so we’re getting close to the end of that.

“Gaz loves it here too, he’s got a young family and he’s very settled here. He’s a really important part of us, and hopefully he’ll be here for next year as well.”