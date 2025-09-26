Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists Leopards star Umyla Hanley has done enough to be in the conversation for an England call-up this autumn, hailing his competitiveness.

Hanley scored 11 tries and assisted a further eight across 22 appearances in the ‘regular’ Super League season.

His consistently impressive displays were enough to earn him selection in the competition’s Dream Team for the first time, with 27 tries to his name now in 57 appearances across all competitions for the Leopards.

Before the season is out at club level, Leigh and Hanley have the small matter of the play-offs to worry about, with Wakefield Trinity visiting the Leopards’ Den in an the eliminator tie on Friday night.

But regardless of how they fare in the play-offs, head coach Lam believes his centre has warranted a spot in Shaun Wane’s England squad for the upcoming three-Test Ashes Series against the Kangaroos.

Leigh coach champions star’s England chances ahead of Wakefield play-off showdown

Wane will name his squad for that series soon after the Super League Grand Final on October 11.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague during Monday afternoon’s Dream Team launch event in Leeds having seen Hanley take his spot among Super League’s best 13, Lam said: “He’s played his part in our team to be talked about on the table for selection.

“If he makes the team, it’ll be well deserved and he’ll certainly have earned it.

“He’s made this Dream Team, which is exceptional, and there isn’t a more competitive player in Super League than him.

“I still think he’s got one or two levels to go once he matures over the next couple of years and gets a little bit bigger, but it’d be nice if he was called up.”

23-year-old Hanley has been with Leigh since the beginning of the 2023 campaign, and only made his breakthrough as a regular in their side last season.

Having been just 48 hours away from giving up on career in rugby league before Lam picked up the phone to him this time three years ago, he’s refusing to get caught up in any talk of an international call-up.

The Leopards star explained: “I’ve not spoken to him (Shaun Wane), but I’m more focused on winning these next few games and getting to the Grand Final.

“It would be lovely to be called up, it’s what every kid dreams of, but at the same time I just want to get to the Grand Final.

“I’m not thinking about it too much, I’m trying to enjoy my rugby and play it game-by-game.”