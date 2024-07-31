Leigh boss Adrian Lam has admitted that in the long-term, a role with a Papua New Guinean NRL franchise would be of interest, but has once again re-affirmed his commitment to the Leopards in the immediate future.

Reports throughout this year Down Under have rumbled on surrounding plans to introduce a PNG franchise as the 18th club in the NRL.

Back in June, The Daily Telegraph reported that the franchise had been set to be announced this month before a financial roadblock was put in place as the 17 existing NRL clubs asked for an incentive to back the bid.

Nonetheless, it’s still expected that sooner rather than later, the PNG franchise will be announced, with the powers that be Down Under wanting to strengthen international relations and reduce the threat that China poses in the Pacific.

Accordingly, as one of the nation’s highest-profile coaches in the game, links have been made to Lam as the man that could potentially head up that PNG franchise team once it comes to fruition.

Adrian Lam admits long-term Papua New Guinea NRL interest before making Leigh Leopards pledge

Born in Rabaul, Lam made 16 appearances for the Kumuls during his own playing days, and son Lachlan is now a 10-time PNG international, too.

The 53-year-old has also enjoyed two stints as head coach of PNG’s national team, and in the long-term, admits a position with the franchise would be of interest to him.

But – not for the first time this season – was quick to reiterate just how much he loves life as Leigh’s head coach at the moment. In charge of the Leopards since 2022, and having penned a contract extension until the end of the 2027 season, Lam said: “You’ve got my heart ticking over here!

“That excites me to be involved in some way down the track with PNG, whether it’s 2028 or 2030 or beyond.

“I think I could help out in some way there right across the board, but I’m really, really happy where I am here at the moment and I don’t want to be anywhere else in the world.

“I get on great with all of the players, the fans here are as good a fanbase as you’ll find in Super League.

“Our facilities here are unbelievable, the owner’s been great for us and how we’ve evolved as a club over the last couple of years with the change of name.

“It’s just buzzing around town, to be involved at this place last Friday night against St Helens, that was something that I think everyone needs to experience.

“Local people here, it gives the town something to look forward to every week. There’s no better place at the moment, I’m loving it here.

“But I think you’ve always got to look at where you think your future may lie, and if that is in PNG, that might be an option for me in the future. It’s exciting times ahead either way.”

