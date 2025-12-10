Former Super League stalwart announces retirement as curtain comes down on 20-year career

Former Super League stalwart Adam Sidlow has announced his retirement, bringing an end to his 20-year professional career.

Sidlow made his senior debut for Widnes Vikings back in May 2006, featuring off the bench in a National League Cup quarter-final defeat to Leigh at the age of 19.

He would go on to don a Leigh shirt between 2021 and 2022, co-captaining the then-Centurions to a treble-winning campaign at Championship level in the latter of those years.

Now 38, Widnes and Leigh were two of eight clubs he donned a shirt for in his career: alongside Workington Town, Salford Red Devils, Bradford Bulls, Toronto Wolfpack, Oldham and Swinton Lions.

He had been set to go around again with Swinton in the Championship in 2026, but has decided that now is the right time to bring an end to his playing career.

A Lancashire and England Academy representative in his youth, Sidlow’s final top-flight game – for Salford against Wigan Warriors in September 2024 – was his 150th Super League appearance.

The front-rower hangs up his boots having made more than 350 career appearances across all competitions, and announced his decision via LinkedIN.

He wrote: “Over the past few days, I’ve come to the decision that pre-season 20+ is one too many. In my head and heart I can, but my body says “NO”!

“Rugby league has been my life since I was seven-years-old, it’s given me the tools and life skills to be a team mate, friend, husband and father.

“There are so many people to thank but it would go on for days.

“I have to mention my mum, Vivien, and dad, Peter, for taking me to training and to games all over the country whilst growing up for amateur, town, Lancashire and school teams. The grind helped me become the man I am today ❤️.

“Thanks to my children Ethan, Payton and Corey for the time that was sacrificed whilst they were growing up and times that I had to leave them (I’ll catch it up) ❤️.

“To my stunning wife Kerryanne that has propped me up for 21 years. I always wanted to play rugby professionally, but a family was my main goal in life.

“She has made it possible to have both dreams a reality whilst raising three babies and working (behind every man is a stronger woman) ❤️.

“Thanks to Widnes Vikings, Workington Town, Salford Red Devils, Bradford Bulls, Toronto Wolfpack, Leigh Leopards, Oldham and Swinton Lions for the ride, it’s been mind blowing. On to the next chapter.”