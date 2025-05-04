Brisbane Broncos halfback Adam Reynolds has become the second-highest point scorer in NRL history on Sunday afternoon.

The record was broken after Reynolds kicked a penalty goal in the 31st minute against the Panthers in front of a packed home crowd at Suncorp Stadium during Magic Round.

Reynolds jumped the prolific Canterbury Bulldogs kicker Hazen El Masri by two points, and now sits 366 points off the all-time points leader Cameron Smith, who has 2,786 tallied against his name.

Reynolds has been the most consistent scorer among the top three on the all-time list, averaging just over eight points per game.

The 34-year-old scored most of his points (1,896 of 2,420) with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where the playmaker played 231 of his almost 300 first-grade games.

With a season average of 180 points, he’s on pace to surpass the Storm legend by early 2027, should he play-on beyond 2025.

The veteran joined the Brisbane Broncos in 2022 on a three-year-deal, after Souths considered Adam’s best playing days were behind him.

However, Reynolds took the Broncos from wooden spooners to grand finalists in his second year of arriving at Red Hill.

With the ability to show brilliance on the field and finding regular form, he is now looking at extending his playing career beyond 2025.

The halfback is renowned for his kicking ability and was recently hailed as one of the best ever, by NRL immortal Andrew Johns.

“Adam Reynolds is now as good as anyone I have ever seen at winning a game with his boot,” Johns wrote in his column with the Sydney Morning Herald.

The Broncos skipper is off contract with Brisbane at the end of season, but has indicated that he wants to play on – and, ideally stay at the Red Hill club.

Adam told the Sydney Morning Herald that he has not spoken to other clubs in either the NRL or Super League.

“I’m finally at the stage of my career [where] I’m happy to sign one of those 12-month extensions,” Reynolds said with a grin.

“I want to stay in Brisbane. I know there’s a great opportunity this year, and in years to come, for the Broncos to do something great. I want to be a part of that. I haven’t spoken with anyone else.

“The family is a big part of this next decision. We left Sydney, and I took the kids out of their comfort zone, and it’s not fair to do that again.

“Even if a deal did come up in Sydney, or even England, I’d probably go on my own and let the family stay here. Our future is here,” he said.

This comes as the Brisbane Broncos face salary-cap budget issues with several players coming off contract at the same time.

Broncos board member and Queensland legend Darren Lockyer admitted last month that the club failed to factor in a contract extension for Reynolds.

“He’s the type of player that we would have to change plans for,” Lockyer told Phil Gould during a post-game interview on Channel Nine.

Reynolds has had an illustrious career, and although he has never played for the green and gold, he has featured twice for both New South Wales in Origin and for the NRL All Stars.