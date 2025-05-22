Adam Reynolds names potential 2026 destination as interest confirmed amid Brisbane Broncos exit speculation

Brisbane Broncos captain Adam Reynolds has confirmed he has received interest from Wests Tigers in a deal for 2026 as speculation continues over his NRL future.

The 34-year-old veteran half-back is off-contract at the end of the 2025 season and remains in talks with the Broncos regarding a possible extension.

Despite expressing his desire to stay in Brisbane, no agreement has yet been reached, opening the door for other clubs to ‘express interest’ in the second highest all-time point scorer in the NRL.

“Yeah, there’s been interest,” Reynolds revealed during an interview on Triple M’s The Rush Hour With Ben Dobbin and Elliott Lovejoy.

“There’s obviously talk about. I’m trying to secure my future here at the Broncos. I’m sure everyone has read and is sick of hearing about it. For me, it’s about letting the manager do all that sort of stuff in the background.”

“Brisbane is home no matter what. For our family, we’ve settled up here. The kids are happy, the wife is happy and when they’re right, you have to do what is right.”

Reynolds joined Brisbane in 2022 after a controversial departure from South Sydney, where the Rabbitohs offered the premiership-winning halfback only a one-year extension.

The following year he went on to lead the Broncos to the NRL Grand Final, where they narrowly lost to the Penrith Panthers in the dying minutes.



While the halfback has made clear his preference to remain at Red Hill and potentially retire with the Broncos, the club is navigating a tight salary cap situation.

Star winger and competent fullback, Selwyn Cobbo is also yet to be re-signed beyond 2025, contributing to the drawn-out nature of negotiations.

Million-dollar marquee front-rower Payne Haas then comes off contract at the end of 2026.

“We’ve got to be realistic, it’s about trying to work through certain scenarios, and keep a lot of players at the club, which isn’t easy,” Reynolds said.

“I certainly don’t want to force anyone out. It’s a slow process they’re working on in the background. You can’t make your mind up on the spot, you have to go through all the different scenarios, make sure that you’re happy with your decision.

“It’s a big commitment, wherever things end up.”

The Tigers look set to release young playmaker Lachlan Galvin, which may create an opening in the halves and further fuel their interest in Reynolds. However, no formal offer has been confirmed.

Reynolds has consistently reiterated his commitment to the Broncos but acknowledged the complexities of balancing individual goals with the club’s broader roster management challenges.

At this stage of his career, the veteran No. 7 hasn’t ruled out signing a one-year deal with another NRL club – or even making a move to the Super League.