Former Hull KR and St Helens star lands new head coach role Down Under

Ex-Super League and NRL star Adam Quinlan has been named as the new head coach of Queanbeyan Roos, who compete in the Canberra Raiders Cup.

Quinlan, who was born in the Southern Sydney suburb of Kogarah, will turn 33 in November.

The former full-back hung up his boots at the end of the 2021 campaign following a five-season stint at Hull KR which saw him form part of their promotion-winning side in the Championship before becoming an established Super League outfit again.

Scoring 29 tries in his four Super League seasons at Craven Park, the Aussie had already previously donned a shirt in the competition for St Helens, doing so in the second half of the 2015 season.

Joining Saints from NRL outfit Parramatta Eels, who he never played a game for, Quinlan grabbed six tries in 12 appearances including a hat-trick on debut against Huddersfield Giants.

With all of his NRL appearances coming in the colours of St George Illawarra Dragons across three separate stints, he will take up his new role as head coach of Queanbeyan Roos ahead of 2026.

Established back in 1996, Roos lost their 2025 Grand Final to rivals Quenbeyan Blues, beaten 28-26 having led for most of the match.

Following that game, captain-coach Sam Williams was appointed as the new head coach of Queensland Cup outfit Northern Pride for 2026, so Quinlan will be his replacement.

There are big shoes to fill, too, with former Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity half-back Williams having led the Roos to three minor premierships as well as two Grand Final triumphs.

As the club announced 32-year-old Quinlan’s appointment via social media, they wrote on Instagram (@qbnroos): “Please join with us in congratulating and warmly welcoming our newly appointed 2026 first-grade coach – Adam Quinlan.

“Adam needs no introduction. A former NRL player with over 100 first-grade appearances for St George Dragons, St Helens, and Hull Kingston Rovers.

“Adam brings the perfect blend of elite experience, leadership, and work ethic.

“Welcome Adam! 🦘”