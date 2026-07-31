Wigan expect to be without Adam Keighran for two weeks through a groin injury, Warriors head coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

The Battle of the Borough takes place on Friday night as Wigan square off against neighbours Leigh at the Leopards’ Den.

Leopards head coach Adrian Lam, who enjoyed a stint as the Warriors’ head coach having represented them during his playing career, teased that he had been told Wigan winger Liam Marshall would be absent in the build-up to the bumper clash.

But when the teamsheets were revealed on gameday, it was in fact centre Keighran that was a shock absentee for the visitors, with experienced winger Marshall fit to start.

Wigan coach Matt Peet explains Adam Keighran’s shock absence in Leigh clash

Zach Eckersley takes Australian ace Keighran’s place in the centres, and the vacant gap on the wing has subsequently been filled by fellow youth product Noah Hodkinson, a Leigh local.

Speaking to Sky Sports ahead of kick-off at the Leopards’ Den, Wigan boss Peet clarified why Keighran was missing as he explained: “It was after training, he was doing his regular goal-kicking practice and he’s just tweaked his groin.

“He’ll be out for two weeks.

“It provides an opportunity for Zach to play centre and Noah to wing.”