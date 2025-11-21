Warrington Wolves star lands coaching role for 2026 as key characteristic lauded

Warrington Wolves star Adam Holroyd will combine his playing duties with a coaching role in 2026 having joined the backroom team of community club Thatto Heath Crusaders.

Holroyd, who made his Super League debut for Wire back in August 2022 against Leeds Rhinos, now has just shy of 50 senior appearances under his belt.

The back-rower played 21 games across all competitions in a 2025 campaign which was hampered by a hamstring injury, including the Challenge Cup final against Hull KR under the Wembley arch.

Having been in and around things at Thatto Heath for a few years, he will officially join their coaching ranks next season: while still plying his own trade at Warrington.

21-year-old Holroyd – whose seven tries at senior level to date have all been scored across the last two seasons under the tutelage of Sam Burgess – saw his appointment confirmed by the community club via social media earlier this week.

He will form part of head coach Mike Woods’ coaching team, with Thatto Heath among the clubs involved in Monday’s Challenge Cup First and Second Round draws.

As his appointment was announced by Thatto Heath, Holroyd said: “I’m super excited to be getting involved with the club for the coming season.

“I’ve been around the place watching for a few years now and really think I can add value to what is already a great group of talented lads.”

If Holroyd and co. are able to guide them into the Second Round of the Challenge Cup next term, the Crusaders may earn a tie against one of the 21 Championship clubs.

Praising Holroyd, head coach Woods added: “Adam came down last season and took a few sessions, I was really impressed with his knowledge.

“He will no doubt bring Super League experience into sessions with the under-18s, Academy and National Conference League teams.”