Adam Clune is set to return to Newcastle Knights, Love Rugby League can exclusively reveal.

The Australian half-back is poised to head back to the NRL after his three-year spell with Huddersfield Giants came to an end.

Clune joined Huddersfield ahead of the 2024 Super League season after leaving Newcastle and went on to make 43 appearances during his time in the UK.

While his performances were impressive, the 31-year-old year old was hampered by injuries throughout his time at the club, which included him making just six appearances in 2025.

Despite the injury setbacks, Clune remained an important asset at Huddersfield, continuing as captain and being praised for his presence around the club day-to-day.

It was decided that Clune’s contract would not be extended heading into next year, with the club moving to sign Jake Arthur as their controlling half for next year, arriving from Hull FC.

York Knights had shown interest in signing Clune, however, it is the NRL’s Knights who will instead sign him.

Clune’s Newcastle Knights return

Clune made 25 NRL appearances for St George Illawarra Dragons before joining Newcastle ahead of the 2022 campaign, going on to feature 22 times for the Knights across two seasons.

He subsequently made the move to England in search of a fresh challenge, but is now set to return to Australia and resume his NRL career with the Knights, who have just made an NRL Grand Final.

Clune will essentially replace Tyson Gamble, the halfback who has left the Knights to take up a Super League opportunity of his own. He has signed for Catalans Dragons next season to link up with John Cartwright’s side next year.

With that, the Knights were in need of a halfback to provide depth and competition for Sandon Smith and Dylan Brown. In Clune, they have their man, while they also have up and coming playmaker Matthew Hunter in their top 30 squad for next year too.

As for Huddersfield. they have signed Arthur, while Tui Lolohea is now set to re-sign for the club next season.