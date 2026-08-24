Huddersfield are yet to make a decision on the future of off-contract star Adam Clune, Giants head coach Jim Lenihan has confirmed.

Half-back Clune has been with Huddersfield since the start of the 2024 campaign, when he joined from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights and penned a three-year deal.

The 31-year-old is the Giants’ star man, but his last two seasons have been heavily hampered by injury: with just six appearances to his name in 2025 and eight so far this year.

With just three games of the campaign remaining for Lenihan’s side, a decision will have to be made on the half-back sooner rather than later.

But Lenihan insists a verdict has not yet been reached.

‘He’s obviously a class player. If we had Cluney all year, it might be a totally different situation’

Australian ace Clune, a New South Wales native, spent circa three months on the sidelines this season, returning to the fold in early August and helping the Super League strugglers to victories against both Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique.

He’s now scored six tries in 40 appearances across all competitions for the Giants, putting in another impressive showing on Sunday afternoon in defeat at Warrington Wolves.

After that game at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Lenihan said: “He’s obviously a class player. If we had Cluney all year, it might be a totally different situation.

“I think we’re still working through (contract stuff with) Cluney.

“I think Cluney just wants to get through to the end of the year before we talk any football, for him and us.

“I think he just wants to play consistent footy and have nothing else to worry about at the moment other than just himself physically getting through games.”

Born in the city of Orange, Clune donned a shirt Down Under as a junior for Junee Diesels, Albion Park-Oak Flats Eagles and Western Suburbs Red Devils.

He went on to score four tries in 47 NRL appearances between St George Illawarra Dragons and the Knights before making the move to Super League.

Giants head coach Lenihan added: “Even today, he shows he’s doing a really good job. Like I pointed out earlier, if he’s playing a lot of games for us, we’re winning a lot more games.

“He’s one of those people that once he’s playing in the team, everyone else improves as a player.

“We’ll see how that goes and transpires over the next couple of weeks.”