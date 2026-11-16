St Helens ‘express interest in’ NRL forward as ‘long-term prospect’

St Helens have ‘expressed interest in’ signing Gold Coast Titans back-rower Adam Christensen as part of their rebuild, according to reports Down Under.

Christensen joined the Titans ahead of the season just gone and made his debut early on in the campaign as he featured off the bench against Parramatta Eels.

That remains the 24-year-old’s only first-grade appearance to date, with the Titans well stocked in his department, but Christensen has impressed at second-grade level throughout his career so far.

Now, reports in Australia suggest he may be set to make the move to Super League with Saints, whose new head coach Kevin Walters is set to arrive shortly having led the Kangaroos to glory in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup.

St Helens ‘express interest in’ NRL forward Adam Christensen as ‘long-term prospect’

Born in Sydney, Christensen began his career with South Sydney Rabbitohs and featured for their reserves in the New South Wales Cup.

Having been crowned the Bunnies’ best forward at that level in 2024, he moved onto Burleigh Bears and was crowned a Queensland Cup champion in 2025 before being picked up by the Titans.

Alongside that sole NRL appearance last term, the forward also played another 17 games in the Q Cup for partner club Tweed Seagulls – with a total of 21 tries now scored in 60 second-grade games.

Fox Sports report that new Saints boss Walters sees Christensen as a long-term prospect, with the player himself seeking more regular first-grade opportunities.

No secret has been made of the need to strengthen the pack at the BrewDog Stadium ahead of 2027.

On the back of a bitterly disappointing 2026 campaign which saw those in the Red Vee miss out on the Super League play-offs for the first time ever, plenty of change has already occurred on Merseyside in a rebuild.

Following the mid-season departure of Walters’ predecessor Paul Rowley, assistants Lee Briers and Eamon O’Carroll have also departed, with the latter having stepped up to interim head coach following Rowley’s exit.

In terms of the squad, stalwarts Mark Percival and Jonny Lomax have both retired, with Jackson Hastings and Nene Macdonald both shown the exit door alongside a number of youngsters.

Five signings have been made so far by Saints for 2027, with the arrival of hooker Tom Forber from rivals Wigan Warriors the latest of those.

Solomona Faataape (Catalans Dragons), Christian Tuipulotu (St George Illawarra Dragons), Sean O’Sullivan (Canterbury Bulldogs) and Tom Starling (Canberra Raiders) have all also been recruited ahead of next season.