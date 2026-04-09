Abi Ekoku is to leave his role at the Rugby Football League to become CEO of Super League heavyweights St Helens at the end of this month.

Ekoku has been interim CEO of the governing body since the end of last year, but his departure hints at a significant regime change coming over the horizon at the RFL. Meanwhile, Ekoku is remaining in the sport after securing a high-profile role with one of the game’s biggest clubs.

The Saints have been looking for a new CEO since the departure of Mike Rush at the beginning of this season – and have now acted decisively to secure his replacement after landing Ekoku’s services.

A former Super League star in his own playing days with the likes of Bradford Bulls, Ekoku will head up operations at the Saints – an appointment owner Eamonn McManus insisted he was delighted with.

He said: “Abi has a wealth of relevant experience in senior administration, elite performance, commerce, finance, marketing and media in sport, particularly in rugby league, stretching back decades.

“He will bring professionalism, maturity and experience to our club as we look to improve our commercial and sporting performances, as well as strengthen our brand and profile nationally and internationally.

“I’m sure he will be warmly welcomed and supported by our staff, sponsors and supporters alike as he looks to improve our club at every level. Along with my Board of Directors, I look forward to working with and supporting Abi in the years ahead.”

Ekoku admitted he was ‘honoured’ to have taken the role, saying: “Excellence, resilience, ambition, and flair are the foundations that have made St Helens the most successful club of the Super League era, and I feel profoundly honoured and excited to be entrusted with the opportunity to forge new pathways for engagement, growth, and achievement at every level.

“I can’t wait to embrace the incredible energy of our staff, supporters, and partners, new and old, as we collaborate to write the next chapter together.”