Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski is set to emerge as a major mid-season transfer option for clubs – after Matt Peet confirmed he is set to leave the Brick Community Stadium on loan.

Miski will make his return from injury in Wigan’s reserves this weekend but he cannot feature for the club’s first team in 2026 after they effectively de-registered him for salary cap reasons. Miski’s salary cap value has subsequently been allocated to other players who have featured for the Warriors this year.

That means that there is no scope for him to play for Wigan in Super League or the Challenge Cup, or they would breach the salary cap.

But it does mean that clubs are likely to be looking at a player with a huge amount of frontline experience. Here’s the clubs that could be looking for a player just like Miski, who is now going to be in significant demand you would wager given his CV at the Warriors, and his impressive try-scoring ability.

Bradford Bulls

Had this revelation come a couple of weeks ago, Bradford would have been right at the top of any list like this. As it is, they’re still right in the conversation – but it’s not quite as desperate for the Bulls.

They’ve had a few bodies return this weekend to take on Hull, including outside back Jayden Okunbor. But with Greg Eden only on a short-term deal, and the Bulls active in the market, it’s obvious they need fresh blood.

And Miski would provide them with not only top-end talent, but huge experience too. He’d be such a great addition for Bradford on multiple levels.

London Broncos

Could a more left-field move be a drop down to the Championship for Miski – and a link-up with his other former club in England?

Miski was a star for London with 19 tries in 22 games before signing for Wigan in 2022 and going on to enjoy plenty of success with the Warriors. Could he return to the Broncos, make an impact and perhaps land a deal for them going into Super League in 2027?

Don’t rule it out.

Huddersfield Giants

It’s somewhat obvious Huddersfield need outside backs. They have, after all, brought in Lee Kershaw for at least this week and next – and perhaps beyond that.

But could new Giants coach Jim Lenihan be tempted into a move to bring in Miski? He would provide their backline with some real genuine quality at a time when Huddersfield look, well, bereft of anything quite like that.

Castleford Tigers

The last club on this list aren’t necessarily low on outside backs – but they are low on quality.

It hasn’t really happened for Mikaele Ravalawa in a Castleford shirt, and if the Tigers need competition for the likes of him and Jason Qareqare, Miski would represent a hugely exciting option.

They’re the least likely you feel out of all the clubs in this group – but Castleford are active and aggressive in the market, so never say never.

Expect something to happen quickly, no matter who the club is that lands the 30-year-old.