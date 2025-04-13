The semi-final draw for the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup was made live on BBC Radio Manchester this afternoon, ahead of Oldham’s Betfred Championship clash with Featherstone Rovers.

Oldham RLFC are now just 80 minutes away from a historic first-ever trip to Wembley, as they prepare to host Featherstone Rovers on the weekend of May 17–18.

The Rovers are the only remaining team who have won the competition, with a victory over York at Wembley in 2021 – but fell short the following year in the final against Leigh at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The other semi-final will see the York Knights battle it out with the Bradford Bulls.

Knights coach, Mark Applegarth, is aiming to avenge their 2021 defeat to Featherstone, while Bradford will be chasing their first appearance in an AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final.

A win for the Bulls this round would see spiritual return to Wembley, and their first time back in the big arena since their back-to-back Challenge Cup final losses in 1996 and 1997.

Both semi-finals will take place on the weekend of May 17–18.

The victors of each semi-final will earn themselves a golden ticket to the sixth AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 7.

The 1895 Cup Final forms part of the RFL’s triple-header showpiece and will feature alongside the Women’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final and the Men’s Betfred Challenge Cup Final.

As per tradition, the Year 7 Boys’ Champion Schools Final will also be held at the national stadium.

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Semi-Final Draw:

York Knights v Bradford Bulls

Oldham RLFC v Featherstone Rovers

AB Sundecks 1895 Cup Final:

Saturday, June 7, Wembley Stadium

Tickets for the event are on sale now.