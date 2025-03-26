A jaw-dropping combined 13 of Hull KR and Wigan Warriors stars as Bevan French omitted

Super League’s top two last year were Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, and though that’s not quite the case so far this year in terms of the table, there’s been plenty of hype around the same duo being the best in class this term.

Amid that hype has been the usual debate of whose side is better, along which Robins players would make the Warriors‘ 13 and vice versa.

Accordingly, we’re throwing our two cents into the debate with a combined 13 of the two solely based on what we’ve seen so far this year.

So as an example, Brad O’Neill and Ethan Havard haven’t been considered as they’ve spent the duration of the campaign to date sidelined.

Trust us, this 13 is still pretty stacked though…

1. Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

Jai Field in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

There’s a serious discussion to be had over whether Wigan miss Field more than they do Bevan French when either of the pair are unavailable, and that’s testament to just how good the full-back is, in our opinion. Five tries and three assists in just four Super League appearances so far this season tell you all you need to know.

2. Joe Burgess (Hull KR)

Wigan old boy Burgess is killing it at KR, as he has been since arriving at Craven Park from Salford ahead of last season. Scoring three tries already in Super League this year, he’s also recorded three try-assists, and has made the most clean breaks of anyone in the competition with seven. Unplayable at times.

3. Oliver Gildart (Hull KR)

Oliver Gildart slides over to score a try for Hull KR in 2025

Another former Wigan man in Gildart has really stepped up for the Robins this year after a hit and miss first 12 months in East Hull. With five try involvements already recorded (4T, 1A), the centre is a man in form and rightfully takes his place in this combined 13.

4. Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

In truth, Wardle is probably yet to reach anywhere near the levels we know he’s capable of in 2025, but he remains the best centre in Super League, and has scored three tries already this year as well as grabbing a sole assist. Wardle at 80-85% of his peak is better than any other centre in the competition at 100%. We’d stand by that statement any day of the week.

5. Liam Marshall (Wigan Warriors)

Liam Marshall in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

Three tries, three assists and almost 800 metres made with the ball in hand already. Marshall, the top try-scorer in Super League by some distance last year, would get into any side in the competition. He was always going to get into this 13.

6. Mikey Lewis (Hull KR)

Reigning Man of Steel Lewis came through what had looked to be a nasty injury sustained against Wakefield Trinity pretty much unscathed, and is as lively as ever. He continues to lead the KR charge for silverware, scoring four tries and assisting three others so far this year.

It takes a lot to upstage Bevan French, but he’s done exactly that to date in 2025, with the Warriors man not really finding any level of consistent top form yet this term. Lewis’ importance to Willie Peters’ KR side just can’t be understated – he wins games on his own at times.

7. Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors)

Harry Smith in action for Wigan Warriors in 2025

With partner French not really firing on all cylinders consistently so far this year, as touched on above, it’s been homegrown ace Smith that’s been the general. Pulling Wigan around the field, he’s already managed five assists and a try of his own this term. His two 40/20s against Huddersfield swung that game’s momentum in the Warriors’ favour, too, epitomising how good he can be.

8. Luke Thompson (Wigan Warriors)

It’s probably gone under the radar more this year than last because it’s just what we expect from him now, but Thompson has remained an absolute monster on both sides of the ball for Wigan to date in 2025. Consistent big minutes and big returns where the numbers that matter are concerned. He’d get into the vast majority of sides in the competition, if not all of them.

9. Jez Litten (Hull KR)

Jez Litten in action for Hull KR in 2025

At the end of last season, we put Litten eighth in a ranking of Super League’s best hookers. If we were to do another of those rankings now, he’d certainly be higher. Introduced from the bench more often than not now, the KR man enters the action and has a huge impact. Tiring defences struggle to contain him, and his runs from dummy-half are lethal. He just oozes quality.

10. Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue (Hull KR)

Sue will turn 33 next month, but watching him, you wouldn’t know. The veteran always seems to be in the right place at the right time, regardless of whether KR have the ball in hand or are defending at the other end of the field. A huge tackle count every week without fail. Old school, and we mean that in the best way possible. He gets into this 13 no questions asked.

11. Dean Hadley (Hull KR)

Dean Hadley in action for Hull KR in 2025

Dean the machine. Towards the back end of last year, Hadley started getting the praise his performances deserved, and his form has only excelled again so far this year. His defensive efforts are remarkable, and all of the relevant numbers back that up. The type of guy you need in a team if you’re going to be successful, an absolute warrior, but not a Wigan one!

12. Junior Nsemba (Wigan Warriors)

Wigan’s final pick in this 13 is youngster Nsemba, who has continued to deliver some big performances in a Warriors shirt after his breakthrough year last term. The towering back-rower is still only 20, but is a key figure in Matt Peet’s side now. If you need any proof of that, just rewatch his man-of-the-match showing against Warrington Wolves in Las Vegas earlier this month.

13. Elliot Minchella (Hull KR)

Elliot Minchella in action for Hull KR in 2025

The skipper. Rovers captain Minchella rarely gets the glory of scoring a try or assisting one officially, but he’s constantly involved in everything that KR do well when they’ve got the ball in hand. On the other side of things, he’s an absolute brute in defence and has averaged almost 40 tackles per game so far this year. Just like Hadley, defensive efforts like his win you big games.