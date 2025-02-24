Joe Shorrocks has become the first Super League player of 2025 to land a suspension after receiving a 15-point penalty charge – with nine other players also charged after Round Two.

Shorrocks was sin-binned after a head contact incident with Leeds Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft that saw the Australian stretchered from the field.

And the Match Review Panel have decided Shorrocks’ contact was worthy of a Grade D charge – meaning he will be penalised significantly to the tune of 15 points being added to his record.

That passes him through the threshold for a two-match ban and a fine, meaning he will be missing for the Red Devils’ next two fixtures.

Shorrocks’ charge includes an extra three penalty points – Grade D charges are normally 12 – due to the fact Croft’s game was ended prematurely as a result of the incident.

His Salford team-mate Matty Foster has also received three penalty points for a dangerous contact charge in the same game. That has resulted in him receiving a fine.

Hull KR hooker Michael McIlorum has been charged twice, following two incidents against Wakefield Trinity. A charge of Grade A Dangerous Contact and Grade B head contact means he has four points added to his record for the next 12 months.

But crucially, his team-mate Mikey Lewis is not on there despite allegations of a stamp on Wakefield Trinity youngster Harvey Smith. The MRP decided no charge needed to be brought against the reigning Man of Steel.

Wakefield fullback Max Jowitt gets three points for a Grade B Dangerous Contact, with Morgan Knowles getting one penalty point for a Grade A Head Contact against Castleford Tigers.

Wigan’s Kaide Ellis, Catalans’ Alrix Da Costa and Warrington’s Dan Russell all get one penalty point added to their record too following Grade A charges.

