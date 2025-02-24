9 Super League players charged as Salford star lands ban and major Mikey Lewis call made

Aaron Bower
Joe Shorrocks

Joe Shorrocks in action for Salford Red Devils in 2024

Joe Shorrocks has become the first Super League player of 2025 to land a suspension after receiving a 15-point penalty charge – with nine other players also charged after Round Two.

Shorrocks was sin-binned after a head contact incident with Leeds Rhinos half-back Brodie Croft that saw the Australian stretchered from the field.

And the Match Review Panel have decided Shorrocks’ contact was worthy of a Grade D charge – meaning he will be penalised significantly to the tune of 15 points being added to his record.

That passes him through the threshold for a two-match ban and a fine, meaning he will be missing for the Red Devils’ next two fixtures.

Shorrocks’ charge includes an extra three penalty points – Grade D charges are normally 12 – due to the fact Croft’s game was ended prematurely as a result of the incident.

His Salford team-mate Matty Foster has also received three penalty points for a dangerous contact charge in the same game. That has resulted in him receiving a fine.

Hull KR hooker Michael McIlorum has been charged twice, following two incidents against Wakefield Trinity. A charge of Grade A Dangerous Contact and Grade B head contact means he has four points added to his record for the next 12 months.

But crucially, his team-mate Mikey Lewis is not on there despite allegations of a stamp on Wakefield Trinity youngster Harvey Smith. The MRP decided no charge needed to be brought against the reigning Man of Steel.

Wakefield fullback Max Jowitt gets three points for a Grade B Dangerous Contact, with Morgan Knowles getting one penalty point for a Grade A Head Contact against Castleford Tigers.

Wigan’s Kaide Ellis, Catalans’ Alrix Da Costa and Warrington’s Dan Russell all get one penalty point added to their record too following Grade A charges.

