The Australian lower grades is proving to be more and more of a recruitment hotspot for Super League clubs of late – but it isn’t just up-and-coming stars that ply their trade in those competitions.

Across Australia, some of Super League’s finest servants from recent years have taken up roles with little-known sides. They may have disappeared off the radar of the professional game – but they are still doing the business every week in community and local rugby league.

Here are some of the ones you may have completely missed that are still active players!

Mitch Garbutt

A star of Leeds Rhinos’ treble-winning side of 2015, Garbutt is still one of the finest forwards that has played at Headingley to have hailed from overseas. He returned home in 2024 after spending time in France with both Toulouse and Saint-Gaudens, but he’s playing on in 2026 at the age of 36 after agreeing to join the Scone Thoroughbreds as captain-coach.

Blake Ferguson

Ferguson had a short stint in England with Leigh Leopards, playing a major role in their Championship-winning season before ultimately cutting his time short here and heading home.

He’s just come off a brilliant season in the Peter McDonald Premiership having starred for Wellington – but he’ll play for Orange CYMS in 2026 after finishing the year as the second-highest points scorer! Having played over 250 times in the NRL, it’s clear Ferguson still has plenty to offer.

Rhys Kennedy

A former Super League forward with both Hull KR and London Broncos, Kennedy returned home at the end of 2024 following the latter’s relegation from Super League.

However, he’s still going heading into 2026 after signing for the Albion Park Oak Flats club in Group 7 of Australia’s local leagues.

Sione and Peter Mata’utia

The pair gave some great service to Super League throughout their careers; Sione with St Helens as part of their historic Super League-winning side, and Peter with the likes of Warrington Wolves and Castleford Tigers.

Now? They’re both back reunited and on the same team in Australia, playing for Lakes United in Newcastle.

Albert Kelly

The man who starred for both Hull FC and Hull KR in Super League, and one of the most talismanic and entertaining half-backs we’ve seen here in recent years, Kelly is still doing his thing in the local leagues back home in Australia.

He spent 2025 playing for the fantastically-named Cessnock Goannas in Newcastle Rugby League’s Denton Cup. And he’s still only 34!

David Fifita

There aren’t many bigger cult heroes than the Big Bopper, who solidified himself as one of Wakefield Trinity’s great overseas stars across two spells with the West Yorkshire club.

Like the Mata’utia brothers, Fifita is now linking up with a sibling after Andrew agreed a deal to join David at Central Coast Division Rugby League side Kincumber Colts in 2026.

Junior Moors

Just like Fifita at Wakefield, Moors was a real cult hero in West Yorkshire during his time with Castleford Tigers. He finished his playing days in England with Featherstone Rovers before heading home: but he hasn’t hung the boots up.

Now 39, Moors is still playing for Campbelltown City in the Macarthur competition in Australia!

Tim Lafai

His time in Super League was abruptly cut short earlier this year due to Salford’s financial issues – but Lafai certainly didn’t hang the boots up by any stretch.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs star is playing for the Stingrays in the Group 7 competition back Down Under.

