Enter the Love Rugby League World Cup Predictor and win a trip to Vegas

The Rugby League World Cup is almost here, and Love Rugby League has teamed up with The Big Leagues to give fans another way to get involved.

Test your rugby league knowledge, compete against other fans and win some big prizes with the Love Rugby League World Cup Predictor.

What is The Big Leagues?

The Big Leagues is a sports prediction and prize draw platform where fans can play prediction games, compete against other fans and get the chance to win great prizes and sporting experiences.

How to play the Predictor

Getting involved is simple:

Follow the link to the Love Rugby League World Cup Predictor.

Make your predictions for Round 1, including the winner, winning margin and first try-scorer.

Click ‘Enter Game’.

Create an account.

You’re in the game!

You can then follow your predictions, climb the leaderboard and compete throughout the World Cup.

What can you win?

The overall winner will take home an LG 55-inch 4K UHD NANO AI Smart TV, plus a rugby league shirt of their choice worth up to £100.

There are also prizes to be won every round. The winner gets £25 in The Big Leagues site credit, with 2nd to 10th also winning free credit.

That credit can be used on The Big Leagues prize draws, including the chance to win an incredible rugby league trip to Las Vegas in 2027.

Can you beat Matt and Aaron?

Matt and Aaron will be making their own predictions throughout the World Cup.

Their predictions will be posted at the top of the leaderboard, and they’ll discuss how they’ve got on every week on the podcast.

So you can compete directly against them and see who can make the best calls.

Fancy a trip to Vegas?

The Big Leagues is also giving one lucky winner the chance to experience rugby league in Las Vegas in 2027.

The prize includes a trip for two, flights from Manchester, four nights at Caesars Palace, rugby league tickets, £500 spending money, private transfers and 24-hour concierge support.

The weekend includes Bradford Bulls v Leigh Leopards, plus two NRL games featuring Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers, Parramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans.

The winner will be drawn on World Cup Final day, Sunday 15 November.

Enter the Love Rugby League World Cup Predictor now and see how your predictions stack up.