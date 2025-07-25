Wales Rugby League have appointed Paul Berry as successor to John Kear as the new head coach of the senior men’s team.

The 41-year-old is the most successful youth coach in Wales Rugby League history, having led the Wales U16 side to home and away wins over England in 2022 followed by three successive U16 Four Nations titles, all with a 100% winning record.

Berry first joined Wales Rugby League in 2019 as assistant to Lee Crooks as part of the Wales U16 programme.

Impressive track record

In 2021, he was promoted to head coach of the Wales U17 side, in the one year that it ran post-Covid, before taking over in Wales U16.

Promoted to Head of Youth in 2023, in addition to his Wales U16 role, he has since overseen more than 40 Welsh players earning Scholarships and Academy contracts with various Super League clubs.

He has spent over a decade working for Warrington Wolves as part of their junior development and scholarship programmes and will remain in his current position there alongside his Wales role.

He has also spent time on the player pathway staff at Salford Red Devils and was also one of the coaches who famously led Rochdale Hornets to a League 1 promotion final win in Toulouse.

“2030 World Cup qualification the goal”

“I’m excited for the challenge,” said Berry.

“I’m also really grateful for Chairman James Davies, CEO Richard Hibbard, and the board for showing trust in me to lead the team moving forward.

“Being involved over the last six years, I’ve seen first-hand the talent already within the pathway and I’m hoping these young players will come through over the next few years to add to the experienced group that we already have. That will provide a really balanced squad as we move forward to being World Cup-ready by 2030.

“The long-term goal is obviously to qualify for the 2030 World Cup, but shorter term I’m looking forward to seeing the team playing regular fixtures and giving some of the younger players an opportunity to pull on our famous red jersey.

“There’s plenty of progress happening on and off the field at the moment, and I think we’re entering a really exciting period for rugby league in Wales.

“I’m really pleased to be able to continue to play a part of it moving forward.”

Berry will be assisted by former Wales international, Damian Gibson, plus Liam Bostock, who was Berry’s assistant in the Wales U16 side for a number of years.