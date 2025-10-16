8 NRL stars still without clubs for 2026 who could move to Super League
There are still plenty of talent Down Under yet to pen a deal with anyone for 2026, and some of those players may well look in the direction of a newly-expanded Super League next season.
Needing to find a home ahead of the new campaign, listed alphabetically by surname, here’s a look at eight of those stars from the NRL.
Including a few that have already had at least one stint in the British game during their career , be that in Super League or the Championship, we’ve put together a handy profile for each of the xx we’ve taken a look at…
Fletcher Baker
Position: Prop
Age: 25
Released by: Brisbane Broncos
Previous clubs: Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos
NRL career appearances: 60
NRL career tries: 3
Zach Dockar-Clay
Position: Half-back/Hooker
Age: 30
Released by: Sydney Roosters
Previous clubs: Hull KR, Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters
NRL career appearances: 36
NRL career tries: 2
Wiremu Greig
Position: Prop
Age: 25
Released by: Parramatta Eels
Previous clubs: Parramatta Eels
NRL career appearances: 27
NRL career tries: 1
Morgan Harper
Position: Centre
Age: 27
Released by: New Zealand Warriors
Previous clubs: Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors
NRL career appearances: 64
NRL career tries: 19
Drew Hutchison
Position: Half-back
Age: 30
Released by*: Canterbury Bulldogs (future undecided)
Previous clubs: St George Illawarra Dragons, Leigh, Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs
NRL career appearances: 87
NRL career tries: 12
Danny Levi
Position: Hooker
Age: 29
Released by: Canberra Raiders
Previous clubs: Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles, Brisbane Broncos, Huddersfield Giants, Canberra Raiders
NRL career appearances: 140
NRL career tries: 13
International: New Zealand (4 caps, 0 tries), Samoa (5 caps, 2 tries)
Soni Luke
Position: Hooker
Age: 29
Released by: Penrith Panthers
Previous clubs: Penrith Panthers
NRL career appearances: 26
NRL career tries: 1
International: Tonga (8 caps, 1 try)
Joey Lussick
Position: Hooker
Age: 29
Released by: Parramatta Eels
Previous clubs: Manly Sea Eagles, Salford Red Devils, Parramatta Eels, St Helens
NRL career appearances: 38
NRL career tries: 9