There are still plenty of talent Down Under yet to pen a deal with anyone for 2026, and some of those players may well look in the direction of a newly-expanded Super League next season.

Needing to find a home ahead of the new campaign, listed alphabetically by surname, here’s a look at eight of those stars from the NRL.

Including a few that have already had at least one stint in the British game during their career , be that in Super League or the Championship, we’ve put together a handy profile for each of the xx we’ve taken a look at…

Fletcher Baker

Fletcher Baker pictured during a Brisbane Broncos training session

Position: Prop

Age: 25

Released by: Brisbane Broncos

Previous clubs: Sydney Roosters, Brisbane Broncos

NRL career appearances: 60

NRL career tries: 3

Zach Dockar-Clay

Position: Half-back/Hooker

Age: 30

Released by: Sydney Roosters

Previous clubs: Hull KR, Canterbury Bulldogs, Sydney Roosters

NRL career appearances: 36

NRL career tries: 2

Wiremu Greig

Wiremu Greig in action for Parramatta Eels

Position: Prop

Age: 25

Released by: Parramatta Eels

Previous clubs: Parramatta Eels

NRL career appearances: 27

NRL career tries: 1

Morgan Harper

Position: Centre

Age: 27

Released by: New Zealand Warriors

Previous clubs: Canterbury Bulldogs, Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors

NRL career appearances: 64

NRL career tries: 19

Drew Hutchison

Drew Hutchison in action for Canterbury Bulldogs

Position: Half-back

Age: 30

Released by*: Canterbury Bulldogs (future undecided)

Previous clubs: St George Illawarra Dragons, Leigh, Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs

NRL career appearances: 87

NRL career tries: 12

Danny Levi

Position: Hooker

Age: 29

Released by: Canberra Raiders

Previous clubs: Newcastle Knights, Manly Sea Eagles, Brisbane Broncos, Huddersfield Giants, Canberra Raiders

NRL career appearances: 140

NRL career tries: 13

International: New Zealand (4 caps, 0 tries), Samoa (5 caps, 2 tries)

Soni Luke

Soni Luke in action for Penrith Panthers

Position: Hooker

Age: 29

Released by: Penrith Panthers

Previous clubs: Penrith Panthers

NRL career appearances: 26

NRL career tries: 1

International: Tonga (8 caps, 1 try)

Joey Lussick

Position: Hooker

Age: 29

Released by: Parramatta Eels

Previous clubs: Manly Sea Eagles, Salford Red Devils, Parramatta Eels, St Helens

NRL career appearances: 38

NRL career tries: 9