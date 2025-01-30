The new Super League season is now just weeks away, and there are bound to be some new signings who make a huge impact in the competition over the next 12 months.

But sometimes, transfers just don’t work out. Whether that’s due to injuries, poor form or just not settling in England, there are many reasons why some moves don’t pan out as intended.

And down the years, there have been some players who have swapped clubs – either permanently or on loan – only to swiftly leave not long after signing.

Here are seven of the best..

Ryan Bailey at Hull KR

Bailey is synonymous with his time at Leeds Rhinos, when he played an integral part in the club’s success throughout their Golden Generation.

He made over 300 appearances for the club before leaving at the end of the 2014 season to join Hull KR. However, his time at Craven Park was ultimately short-lived, making just a solitary appearance before leaving the club for personal reasons. He would then move to Castleford Tigers for the rest of the 2015 campaign.

James Webster at Hull FC

Webster is back with the Super League club where he made his name as a player and a coach across three separate stints, Hull KR. But he also had a very, very brief stint on the opposite side of the city in 2008.

He was released by Rovers midway through the 2008 campaign to allow the club to sign Michael Dobson, eventually agreeing a deal to join Hull FC instead. Incredibly, his one and only appearance for the Black and Whites came against Rovers in a derby defeat before leaving at the end of that season to join Widnes.

Kevin Walters at Warrington

The Queensland legend had a short-term stint with Warrington Wolves in the early-2000s that didn’t quite go to plan. He initially came out of retirement to sign a two-year deal with the Wire, linking back up with Allan Langer.

But just four games in, Walters called it quits and returned to Australia with his family. He would return to Super League as a coach though, taking charge of Catalans Dragons.

Josh Charnley at Hull KR

Charnley could well become Super League’s all-time top try-scorer this year if the Leigh Leopards star outperforms Ryan Hall. And his very first try in the competition came during a short loan spell at the other end of the M62.

Charnley joined Hull KR in the summer of 2010, making five appearances for the Robins and impressing, scoring five tries. He was recalled to Wigan and the rest, as they say, is history!

Andy Powell at Wigan

Powell had an impressive career in rugby union, making over 20 Test appearances for Wales before crossing codes in May 2013 to join one of league’s biggest clubs.

He had to bide his time for his debut, not being handed his first league appearance until July. However, despite signing a two-and-a-half year deal with Wigan, within a year he had returned to union, signing for the Dragons after making just five Super League appearances for the Warriors.

Kyle Eastmond at Leeds

This is a more recent one – but still one we can’t believe happened and indeed, worked out the way it did!

Eastmond is back in West Yorkshire for 2025 as head coach of Halifax Panthers but just four years earlier, he returned from a glittering career in rugby league to sign for the Rhinos in 2021.

However, just two games into his spell, he announced his shock retirement with immediate effect.

Dom Manfredi at Salford

Manfredi’s career was cruelly cut short by injury despite an incredible try-scoring record with Wigan Warriors.

But early into his Super League career, he signed a one-month loan deal with Salford Red Devils that actually only lasted one game! He played just a solitary game for the Red Devils, scoring twice in a defeat to Warrington, before returning to Wigan. He would end that season a first-choice pick at the club.