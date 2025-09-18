Six Super League players have been named in Cumbria’s squad for their unique upcoming clash against Nigeria, including new Hull FC recruit Harvie Hill.

Whitehaven-born Hill is a product of Wigan’s youth system, and made his senior bow for the club back in August 2022.

Now 22, he is on the cusp of 50 first-team appearances for the Warriors having formed part of the squad which did the quadruple last year, featuring in their World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers.

The front-rower has also donned a shirt as a loanee for both Toulouse Olympique and London Broncos, and earlier this week saw a move to fellow Super League outfit Hull FC announced, joining the Black and Whites on a bumper four-year deal from 2026.

He will line up for Cumbria against Nigeria come November 2, with the game taking place at the Northern Competitions Stadium, the home of Championship side Barrow Raiders.

6 Super League stars named in Cumbria squad for unique international clash

In a 30-man squad which contains players from across the top three tiers of the rugby league pyramid, Cumbria have also called upon elder statesman Brad Singleton.

A Barrow-in-Furness native, the 32-year-old Castleford Tigers prop has over 300 career appearances on his CV and has already represented his county, doing so in both 2023 as they beat a select Wales XIII.

Warrington Wolves trio James Duffy, Zack Gardner and Tom McKinney have all also been named in Cumbria‘s squad for the autumn clash.

All three have taken their first steps into the first-team at The Halliwell Jones Stadium this term, with eight appearances made for Wire between them in Super League.

Centre Gardner, the son of Barrow-born former St Helens star Ade, has got two tries to his name in his four top-flight appearances so far.

Wakefield youngster Noah High rounds off the list of call-ups from Super League. He was snapped up by Trinity back in February as they recruited him from Warrington, and only Salford cancelling the pair’s Round 22 clash denied him a first-team bow.

Instead, he has represented both Championship outfit Batley Bulldogs and League 1 side Workington Town as a loanee this year, taking his overall senior appearance tally up to 24.

Dominated by players from the Championship and League 1, Cumbria’s 30-man squad in full for the clash with Nigeria can be seen below.

Players are listed in alphabetical order by surname…