6 conclusions from Wigan Warriors’ win over Huddersfield Giants

Wigan Warriors returned to winning ways with a 28-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants, bouncing back from two straight defeats.

The Warriors have returned to the top of the Super League table – for 24 hours at least – thanks to their win over Luke Robinson’s Giants.

Huddersfield were 8-0 up at half-time but the Warriors pulled it back in the second half with tries from Joe Wardle, Ryan Hampshire, Jai Field and Zach Eckersley to secure the victory.

Love Rugby League was in attendance at the Brick Community Stadium for the clash. Here’s the big takeaways and conclusions from the night..

Jai Field back with a bang

Wigan fullback Jai Field made his eagerly anticipated return after spending almost two months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury.

And the Australian speedster was good value indeed. He linked up well with the rest of the spine in attack and made a difference to the way the Warriors attacked. The Warriors have missed him dearly over this last month or so because their attack hasn’t been where it’s needed to be.

The 26-year-old marked his return with a try in the 65th minute as he darted through a gap in the Huddersfield to touch down. He was brought off by Wigan following his try – presumably as a precaution – to ease him back in.

Warriors below par: but job done

It certainly wasn’t a vintage Wigan performance against Huddersfield: but the main thing was that they returned to winning ways to end their two-match losing streak.

Wigan’s attack looked clunky at times and there were several uncharacteristic errors, but they did enough to win and get the two points to return to the top of the ladder.

Matt Peet’s side were pretty resolute in defence and didn’t allow Huddersfield to do much with the ball: but their attack will be worked on, you suspect.

The Warriors have never lost three in a row under head coach Matt Peet, and you’d think it’ll be a while until they do: if ever.

Jake Wardle the best centre in Super League?

England international Jake Wardle scored from a stunning length of the field solo effort in the second half to score what was Wigan’s first try of the game.

Wardle never seems to have a bad game, does he? He’s just a very good, a very natural rugby league centre who has the ability to achieve whatever he wants in the game.

Wigan have helped bring the best out of Wardle since is move to the club and he is going to be a part of the England national team for years to come, you suspect.

Duo hit milestones

Two players hit milestones in the game: one for Wigan and one for Huddersfield.

Warriors winger Abbas Miski made his 100th career appearance – Wigan (58), London Broncos (22), Newcastle Thunder (1), Manly Sea Eagles (6) and Lebanon (13).

Giants halfback Olly Russell also made his 100th career appearance having made his first-team debut in 2018 having come through the club’s academy. The England Knights international’s record is as follows: Huddersfield (95), Halifax Panthers (1), Batley Bulldogs (2), Workington Town (1) and England Knights (1).

The green shoots for Huddersfield

It might not have been the result that Huddersfield fans were hoping for: but there were aspects of their game to be pretty impressed by.

Robinson’s side were good value in the first half, having taken an 8-0 lead into the break thanks to a try from Jake Bibby. They defended well in the first 40 but were rolled by Wigan’s pack in the second 40, and the game got away from them.

There are a few positive signs for the Giants though. You suspect they can’t make the play-offs now, but they need to need these next two months to build into 2025.

Wigan’s Mr Consistent

Liam Farrell has been given the Mr Consistent or Mr Reliable tag at Wigan over the last decade: but there’s another young player who is rivalling the Warriors skipper for that tab: Ethan Havard.

The Bulgaria-born prop plays big minutes every single week and has been incredible since returning from a hamstring injury back in April.

Havard shows up time and time again and probably doesn’t get the wider recognition he deserves. If he carries on in this sort of form, you’d suspect more international caps will be coming his way.