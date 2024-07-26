6 conclusions from Warrington’s win at Wigan: Warriors abysmal, Wolves phenomenal, Injury woes for hosts…

Wigan Warriors delivered one of their worst performances to date under the tutelage of Matt Peet as they were beaten 40-4 on home soil by fellow title contenders Warrington Wolves.

Young winger Arron Lindop crossed for a try early on, with Warriors counterpart Liam Marshall responding 10 minutes later to bring the hosts back within two points at 6-4, but that was as good as it got for Peet’s side.

They conceded further tries to Adam Holroyd and Matty Ashton before the break, with 24-4 the half-time score, and both Lindop and Ashton crossed again early on in the second half before Josh Thewlis went virtually the full length to extend Warrington’s lead to 34-4.

With full-back Matt Dufty off the field in the sin-bin, the visitors still managed to add more points in the dying embers as Rodrick Tai powered his way over on the hooter. Thewlis then converted to see the Wolves hit the 40-point mark.

Here are our six conclusions from The Brick Community Stadium press box…

Warriors abysmal

In both defence and attack, the hosts were simply woeful. We said it in the opening stanza, but this is right up there with the worst performances they’ve delivered in Peet’s time in charge.

Without a 40/20 and then a smart kick from Harry Smith to the corner for Marshall to ground in the first half, they’d have ended the evening being nilled. Smith went missing after that, as did the vast majority of his team-mates. There aren’t many who will reflect fondly on their individual showing, and none will reflect fondly on their team showing.

Questions have to be asked of certain individuals, and the finger of blame cannot solely be pointed towards missing players i.e. Adam Keighran. Champion teams adapt and overcome. Wigan usually do, they didn’t on Friday night.

Wolves phenomenal

The contrast couldn’t be more different when we flip to talk about Warrington, who were on fire throughout. We knew they were contenders for the title this year already, but Friday night showed just how far Sam Burgess has brought this team on since his arrival ahead of this season.

Last year, Wire lost a Challenge Cup quarter-final away against Wigan having had a man more on the field for circa 73 minutes following an early red card for Warriors forward Kaide Ellis. Had something like that happened on Friday evening, they’d simply have torn the hosts to shreds even more than they did.

There are VERY few teams who contribute towards the hosts looking as abject as they did tonight, and nothing at all is decided in July, but there will be a few more stand up and take note of what’s possible now for the Wolves. Remarkable.

Wire have Super League’s most underrated forward

And they only got him in the building last week. Luke Yates is an ABSOLUTE machine. When his stats come out for this game, we’ll be marvelling at them.

He delivered a man of the match showing in their win at St Helens seven days ago, and put in another ridiculously good performance at The Brick. The Australian fits Burgess’ mould perfectly, and it really is no wonder they wanted to get him in as soon as possible, fast tracking his move over from Huddersfield Giants.

As soon as he’s been put into a team that are looking up rather than down, people are beginning to take note, but he’s been performing like this pretty much all season.

Wigan miss out on club record

Had Matt Peet’s side come out victorious in Friday night’s Round 19 clash, they’d have set a new club record for consecutive home victories in the modern era.

The Cherry & Whites had won each of their last 17 on home soil at The Brick Community Stadium across all competitions, including two Challenge Cup victories and their World Club Challenge triumph against Penrith Panthers in February.

Twice before – in 2003 and 2007 – had Wigan sides won 17 home games in a row in the modern era, but never 18, and that’s how it remains. Warrington become the first side to leave WN5 with a win since Leeds Rhinos in May 2023.

Wire break ‘Wigan away’ hoodoo

Ask any Warrington fan, and they’ll tell you that Wigan hasn’t been a happy hunting ground in recent years – not that it has been for many clubs.

But across all competitions, the Wolves had won just two of their previous nine outings at The Brick before Friday night’s game, including last year’s Challenge Cup quarter-final which saw the hosts victorious despite being a man down for the vast majority of the game due to an early Kaide Ellis red card.

So, a third win in 10 in WN5 for the Wire, but crucially, a first since Matt Peet took charge of the Warriors in 2022. Their last win at Wigan had come in June 2021, when Adrian Lam was still in charge of the Cherry and Whites.

Injury woes for Wigan to contend with

Midway through the second half of an evening to forget entirely for the hosts, they saw hooker Brad O’Neill forced off with what appeared to be a knee injury.

The severity of that remains to be seen, but it didn’t look good, with the youngster going down without any contact.

Peet’s already had to juggle his squad around that 9 role due to injuries and suspensions a few times this year, and he may well have to do again. Kruise Leeming wasn’t fit enough to make the matchday squad this week, and Tom Forber is still a few weeks away yet. Answers on a postcard.