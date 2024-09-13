6 conclusions from Hull KR’s win at Leigh Leopards as Robins’ League Leaders’ Shield pursuit continues

Hull KR picked up a 24-0 win at Leigh Leopards on Friday night courtesy of tries from Ryan Hall, Mikey Lewis (2) and Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, with Lewis also scoring a second half penalty.

Leigh suffered just their second defeat in 11 games, and their first on home soil since April 4.

Additionally, they were nilled for just the second time in Adrian Lam’s near-three-season tenure. The other time also came at the hands of Willie Peters’ Robins in the reverse fixture at Craven Park earlier this year (12-0).

Here are our key conclusions from the press box at the Leopards’ Den…

League Leaders’ Shield race goes down to the final weekend

KR arrived at Leigh knowing that if they failed to win, and Wigan Warriors beat Leeds Rhinos just a few miles away, their quest for the League Leaders’ Shield would be over.

Wigan did their job, but the Robins dug deep to earn a victory which ensures that race will go down to the final weekend when they host Leeds and the Warriors welcome Salford Red Devils.

The Robins have a superior points difference, but will need Wigan to lose as well as winning themselves if they’re to end the regular campaign top.

Play-off race continues

Just as you’d have expected to be the case, the play-off race will go down to the final weekend too.

Leigh now sit 6th and have been leapfrogged by St Helens, who they host in Round 27. The chances are they’ll now need to win that game to get into the play-offs, with both Leeds and Catalans Dragons still able to topple them and knock them out of the six.

The sticking point? Saints may need to win to cement their place, too! Exciting, if nothing else.

Dean Hadley – Machine

When the teamsheets arrived pre-match, Kelepi Tanginoa’s name wasn’t in Peters’ 18.

That’s the first time the former NRL man has been absent all year for KR, and though we’re sure they’d have liked to have him, fellow back-rower Dean Hadley really stepped up.

Hadley has been immense all season, but he was absolutely incredible on Friday night, popping up constantly all over the field whether it was with the ball in hand or in defence. An underrated cog in Peters’ machine.

A nervous wait on the Match Review Panel for Hull KR

It might be a VERY nervous wait on the Match Review Panel for the Robins where captain Elliot Minchella is concerned.

With just over 17 minutes left, Tom Opacic went over for a try following a collision between Moylan and Minchella, but that was chalked off by the video referee when the contact from the KR captain on the Leopards’ full-back was seen.

He swung his arm in the direction of Moylan rather than wrapping the Leigh man, catching him high and earning a yellow card from referee Chris Kendall as a result.

The contact wasn’t great at all, and the worry will be whether KR’s skipper will be banned into the play-offs, you feel.

An injury blow for the Robins

One man who definitely won’t be involved against Leeds next week for KR is Niall Evalds, who failed a HIA early on into the contest following some pretty hefty contact in a tackle as he helped to halt a Leopards attacker.

Half-back Lewis dropped back into full-back following Evalds’ departure from the field, and tormented Leigh.

The only consolation in Evalds missing next week is that he will likely return for the play-offs.

Milestone Leopards

Leigh won’t reflect fondly on Friday night’s performance, but there was at least two milestones to be celebrated with the Leopards’ camp.

Both hooker Brad Dwyer and utility back Gareth O’Brien hit the 300-mark in terms of career appearances, with the breakdowns of how the pair have reached that tally noted below.

Brad Dwyer’s 300 career appearances

25 for Leigh Leopards (2024)

26 for Hull FC (2023)

121 for Leeds Rhinos (2018-2022)

3 for Featherstone Rovers (2018, dual-registration)

88 for Warrington Wolves (2012-2017)

12 for London Broncos (2015, loan)

19 for Swinton Lions (2013-14, loan/dual-registration

6 for Huddersfield Giants (2013, loan)

Gareth O’Brien’s 300 career appearances