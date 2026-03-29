Leeds Rhinos edged Warrington Wolves at Headingley on Sunday evening, winning a thriller 26-22 as Super League marked its 30th birthday.

Live from the press box, these are our five key takeaways…

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Super League’s special occasion celebrated in style

Given the start to the season these two sides had made, it always promised to be a humdinger, and so it proved.

Headingley proved the perfect stage for Super League to celebrate turning 30, and just like in Round 1 in 1996, this ended up a nip-and-tuck battle between Leeds and Wire.

16,102 packed in to watch it, and thousands will have seen it on the box. A great advert for the game.

Resilient Rhinos

We saw a new side to this Rhinos side, who battled their way back from 12-0 and 18-14 down to get over the line here.

The win in itself offers a morale boost for Brad Arthur’s side after two poor showings, but resilience is not a bad trait to have in your locker.

All three Super League wins prior to this one in 2026 had seen things go their way, so this was really the first time we’ve seen that resilience in abundance from them this term. Pleasing.

Start talking about Warrington

They’ve ended up losing a game for the first time in 2026, but we still think it’s time people started talking about Wire.

After a dismal 2025, it’s easy to understand just why the attention hasn’t been on them to this point, but it’s hard to argue they haven’t exceeded expectations thus far this term.

If they’re to achieve what they want to, these are the type of games they must start winning, admittedly. But Sam Burgess will know that already.

Ewan Irwin a star in the making

Much was made of Burgess’ decision to stick with young Irwin in the halves alongside George Williams as opposed to handing Marc Sneyd a recall.

Sneyd instead played for Wire’s reserves against Leeds earlier this weekend. But any doubt over that decision was soon swept aside as Irwin stood up well and delivered a strong showing.

As with every game, there’ll be moments he won’t reflect on fondly like his kick out on the full from a restart, but he didn’t do much wrong. The type of young star we need to see in our game.

Wire’s milestone men

Warrington pair Matty Ashton and James Harrison both hit landmarks in defeat.

Winger Ashton clocked up his 100th Super League appearance, and every one of those has come in a Wire shirt having made his debut back in 2020.

Forward Harrison meanwhile came off the bench for the 200th appearance of his career across all competitions. 86 of those have come for Wire since his arrival in 2022. Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs, Oxford and the Rhinos are the other clubs he’s represented alongside two England appearances on the international front.