5 takeaways as Leigh Leopards beat Wakefield Trinity to reach Challenge Cup semi-finals

Leigh Leopards are into the last four of the Challenge Cup having come from behind to beat Wakefield Trinity 20-12 in the quarter-finals at Belle Vue on Friday night.

These are our five takeaways from the last-eight clash…

The Leopards couldn’t again, could they?!

We know how special the Challenge Cup is as a competition to Leigh having won it back in 2023 during their first campaign back in Super League.

The Leopards are never shy of sharing their desire to get back to Wembley, and owner Derek Beaumont even went as far as publicly setting winning the cup as a target ahead of this year.

Well, they’re within 80 minutes of a return to the capital now, and could be just two games away from repeating their 2023 heroics. Make no doubt about it, they’ll be hungrier than ever for it.

Revenge: Achieved

Wakefield embarrassed Leigh in their own backyard in Super League last Friday night, winning 40-14 at the Leopards’ Den.

Leigh boss Adrian Lam himself admitted after that game he was left ‘rattled’, and you always got the sense that his side were going to be hungry to put that showing right given they were playing the same opponents just seven days later.

They did just that at Belle Vue, and as we’ve already touched on, those travelling Leythers can now really start to dream of a return to Wembley.

A breathless affair

Wakefield have been beaten on home soil again, but they more than played their part in an absolute humdinger of a cup tie.

Kept at bay by Leigh in the first half, Trinity scored two quickfire tries to take the lead at the start of the second half, and it looked for all the world they’d go on and win the tie, but they allowed the Leopards back into it.

Josh Rourke’s misplaced pass allowed Bailey Hodgson to go in underneath the sticks and win it, and if we’re honest, that’s not the ending a tie like this deserved.

Both sides can take immense pride in the advert they put on for rugby league. Who’d have thought that when the pair were fighting it out at the bottom end of the Super League table back in 2021. Unbelievable progression at both clubs since then.

Centres of excellence

Both sides had a few standout performers, but two centres were the ones that really caught the eye, and neither come as a surprise.

Youngster Oli Pratt has been sensational since getting his shot in the Wakefield team last year, and his upward trajectory has only continued since their Super League return. He made a couple of exceptional breaks in the second half here, and Trinity got Josh Rourke’s try on the back of one of them.

Tesi Niu meanwhile was recruited from the NRL by Leigh ahead of this season to replace Ricky Leutele. There were plenty that questioned why the Leopards were letting Leutele go, but Niu has more than proved his worth thus far.

His try on Friday night was Niu at his best, bulldozing numerous Trinity defenders to get over the whitewash. Exceptional.

Milestone men

A trio of Leopards stars brought up notable milestones as they took to the field on Friday night, as follows…

Isaac Liu (Leigh) made his 300th career appearance.

The breakdown…

9 for Leigh Leopards (2025-Present)

69 for Gold Coast Titans (2022-2024)

205 for Sydney Roosters (2013-2021)

12 for New Zealand (2017-2019, 2022)

5 for Samoa (2014-2015)

Robbie Mulhern (Leigh) made his 250th career appearance.

The breakdown…

58 for Leigh Leopards (2023-Present)

47 for Warrington Wolves (2021-2022)

110 for Hull KR (2016-2020)

1 for Newcastle Thunder (2016, dual-registration)

5 for Leeds Rhinos (2014-2015)

20 for Hunslet (2015, loan)

2 for England (2018, 2023)

5 for Ireland (2014-2015, 2022)

2 for England Knights (2018)

Keanan Brand (Leigh) made his 100th career appearance.

The breakdown…