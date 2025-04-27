5 takeaways as clinical Wigan Warriors thump toothless Hull FC

Wigan Warriors were at something like their clinical best on Sunday afternoon, picking up a 36-12 win away against Hull FC.

These are our five takeaways…

Hull must be more clinical to be genuine contenders

Though the scoreline doesn’t really reflect it, Hull had the better of this game for a large period, including most of the second half.

The difference between the two sides was how clinical Wigan were compared to the hosts, who spent a wealth of time close to the try-line without looking likely to pierce through the visitors’ backline.

Only a handful of teams in Super League have fewer in the ‘points for’ tally, so if FC start to take their chances more frequently and do so consistently, we could be talking about them as genuine contenders this year.

Bevan French is magic

We knew it already and you knew it already, but French was excellent on Sunday afternoon in the Hull sunshine.

When the Warriors were under the pump, he came up with a stunning solo breakaway try in the second half, adding to his try and an assist in the first 40.

Most of what the Australian playmaker touches turns to gold, and with good reason.

He’s only Herman after all

Ignore the terrible attempt at word-play there, but Hull will be concerned about star man Herman Ese’ese.

The big prop was forced off early on in the second half after a huge blow to his chest which left him gasping for air, and never made it back on to the field.

Sky Sports detailed that it was a blow to the sternum that had troubled Ese’ese, but whatever it is, John Cartwright will hope it doesn’t keep him out for any length of time.

ANOTHER card shown in Super League

Just when you thought we’d be ending the weekend without another card being shown in Super League, up stepped Liam Knight.

The Australian forward saw yellow from referee Jack Smith with three minutes remaining having caught Wigan half-back Harry Smith late and flush.

At least it wasn’t a red after the farce of Friday night at Headingley between Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR.

Debunking the ‘Hull myth’ surrounding Wigan

Prior to this year, for how ridiculously good they’d been, there was a bit of a Hull hoodoo which hampered Wigan.

They had lost three of their most recent four visits to Hull KR, and been beaten all three times they’d made the trip to Hull FC under Matt Peet’s tutelage.

But nine rounds in, and the Warriors have won all three of their trips to the HU postcode in 2025 – beating KR at Craven Park in Round 7 having already tasted victory against FC at the MKM Stadium in Round 2, and then repeating the feat against the Airlie Birds on Sunday afternoon.