Dozens of Super League players are in the final few months of their existing contracts with their current clubs – and all 12 teams are likely to be very busy ahead of 2026.

Castleford Tigers are a club that certainly fall in that bracket. A good chunk of their squad are off-contract, and Danny McGuire may well go through a significant rebuild for next year.

With the Tigers likely to spend big, how serious could they get in the market? Here are some of the Super League players off-contract they could look at..

Moses Mbye

Castleford aren’t the only club where there’s likely to be a sizable squad turnover at the end of this year: St Helens will also say goodbye to a number of big names in all eventuality.

That will include a number of quota players – and Mbye may be among them. Could he provide Castleford with a senior option?

Jay Pitts

Okay, it’s a long shot given his allegiances to local rivals Wakefield Trinity! But Pitts is still clearly performing at the very highest level, and with a number of players likely to leave in Castleford’s pack.. could they?

Again, we said it was a long shot!

Paul Vaughan

However, one that feels more likely, even thoug he’s a huge name, is Warrington prop Vaughan.

The veteran forward may well be heading for pastures new in 2026 after several seasons with the Wolves, who may yet look in a new direction. If Vaughan wants to remain in England and play on – could he be tempted by a move to West Yorkshire?

Theo Fages

Whether Castleford go into the market to look for a frontline half-back depends on what happens with Rowan Milnes, who is off-contract at the end of this year.

But if they do decide to go down that route, Fages is one of the highest-profile options on the market. Still unsigned at Catalans beyond this year, would he be interested in returning to England?

Jack Ormondroyd

It’s a move that was heavily rumoured earlier this year – and a transfer that felt very close to happening when Salford were embroiled in financial difficulties.

The Red Devils remain in a state of uncertainty, and Ormondroyd has arguably been even better amidst some difficult times for Paul Rowley’s side.

Could that transfer finally happen in 2026?