3 key areas that saw Leigh Leopards miss out on Old Trafford as Grand Final opportunity passed up

Leigh Leopards were beaten away against neighbours Wigan Warriors in the Super League play-off semi-finals for the second successive season on Friday night, losing 18-6.

This time last year, the Leopards were thumped 38-0 at The Brick Community Stadium at the same stage.

And though 2025’s season-ender wasn’t anywhere near as bad as that for the Leopards, there’s still plenty they’ll look back on with regret after this.

Here are three key areas we picked up on from the press box…

Not making a good start count

You won’t see many teams come to The Brick and dominate like Leigh did in those first 15 minutes, but what did they come away with? Zilch.

In fact, by the 15th minute, they were 6-0 down, and we’ll get on to that shortly, but you can not dominate like that without posting any points against a team as good as Wigan.

Lessons to be learned for the Leythers at the end of an almost wholly positive campaign.

Costly individual errors

On the subject of the opening try, Leigh were made to pay for a huge individual error from full-back Bailey Hodgson, spilling the ball on the first carry of a set in the tackle.

Added to that, with three minutes of the first half remaining and the score at 6-6, Edwin Ipape gave a needless penalty away for an escort. That gifted Wigan two points and before the Leopards knew it, they were 14-6 down at the break following a pretty special second try from Bevan French.

From there on in, it was always going to be an upward battle. Adrian Lam’s side didn’t fold, and the only points they conceded in the second half came after the final hooter as Sam Walters fell over the line, but goodness me the visitors will be thinking what could have been had it not been for those two mistakes.

For what it’s worth, Hodgson and Ipape were pretty flawless for the remainder of the game after those errors.

We’d also throw Owen Trout not passing the ball when he broke towards the line midway through the second half into the mix as an error of sort. That simply *HAS* to be a try from a Leopards point of view. That truly felt like game, set and match.

Depth

This has been an issue at Leigh since they first returned to Super League in 2023, and it’s improving year-on-year, but it’s still not where it needs to be.

You saw that in the handful of games which head coach Lam rotated in during the ‘regular’ season, where performance levels dropped massively.

The two benches on Friday night are incomparable in terms of quality, and having Ethan O’Neill out of the squad wouldn’t have been our choice, but that’s a matter for another day.

The long and short of it is that the Leopards’ squad depth needs to improve if they’re to get to where they want to get to.

It’s also, at least in our opinion, a contributing factor as to why Leigh’s interchanges come so late in the half usually. Those coming on have nowhere near the impact those starting do.