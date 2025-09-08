21 Super League players charged and eight banned as major Jack Ashworth call made

Jack Ashworth has played his last game for Hull FC and could miss the start of the 2026 season with Castleford Tigers after landing a huge charge for the incident involving Mikey Lewis in Sunday’s Hull derby – with a staggering TWENTY ONE players charged after Round 25.

Ashworth appeared to hit Lewis in the face with his elbow during the latter stages of the Black and Whites’ defeat on Sunday afternoon, an incident which was not picked up by the match officials.

That left Rovers coach Willie Peters outraged and now, the Match Review Panel have come down hard on the player – with a Grade E charge handed out to Ashworth that means he will immediately head to a tribunal.

That would mean that if he is found guilty, he would get a six-match ban which means even if Hull made it all the way to Old Trafford, his career in a Black and Whites shirt is over. That would also spill into the start of his time with Castleford in 2026, though the Tigers could use up to two friendlies to reduce any ban he gets before the Super League season begins.

Should Ashworth receive a ban, he would join the eight other players that have copped suspensions from Round 25 – including two of his Hull team-mates. Yusuf Aydin has received a one-match ban for the hip drop tackle that saw him sin-binned, while Jordan Rapana’s Hull career could also now be over.

Having announced that he will retire come the end of the season just last week, he has received two one-match bans for separate incidents and should the Black and Whites fail to make the play-offs, he will now have played his last game for the club.

Catalans’ Alrix Da Costa has got a one-match ban for a Grade B Dangerous Throw during their win at Salford. The Dragons’ Franck Maria is also heading to a tribunal for the challenge that left Emmanuel Waine needing serious medical attention.

From the same game, Salford’s Loghan Lewis gets a three-match suspension for Grade D Head Contact. Warrington’s Luke Yates has been banned for two matches while Castleford’s Jeremiah Simbiken gets a solitary game.

The full list of incidents from Round 25 is as follows:

Liam Watts (Hull FC) – Grade B trip – fine

Amir Bourouh (Hull FC) – Grade A Late Contact on passer – one-match ban

Yusuf Aydin (Hull FC) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – one-match ban

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Grade B Head Contact – one-match ban

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – Grade B Late contact on passer – one-match ban

Jack Ashworth (Hull FC) – Grade E Striking – tribunal

Eribe Doro (Hull KR) – Grade A Head Contact – fine

Elliot Minchella (Hull KR) – Grade A Head Contact – no further action

Alrix Da Costa (Catalans) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – one-match ban

Jack Darbyshire (Salford) – Grade A Late contact on passer – no further action

Loghan Lewis (Salford) – Grade D Head Contact – three-match ban

Neil Tchamambe (Salford) – Grade B Head Contact – fine

Franck Maria (Catalans) – Grade E Head Contact – tribunal

Tevita Pangai Jr (Catalans) – Grade B Head Contact – one-match ban

Jeremiah Simbiken (Castleford) – Grade A Late contact on passer – one-match ban

Alex Mellor (Castleford) – Grade B Late Contact on passer – fine

George Griffin (Castleford) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – no further action

Adam Keighran (Wigan) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – fine

Brad O’Neill (Wigan) – Grade A Late Contact on passer – fine

Luke Thompson (Wigan) – Grade B Head Contact – fine

Luke Thompson (Wigan) – Grade A Late contact on passer – fine

Lachlan Fitzgibbon (Warrington) – Grade A Late contact on passer – no further action

Luke Yates (Warrington) – Grade D Head Contact – two-match ban

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Sam Burgess future, Hull disciplinary woes and huge Jack Welsby issues

👉🏻 The Super League players facing bans including Hull trio and Wigan star

👉🏻 Were the big refereeing calls from Round 25 including Hull KR and Wigan right?

👉🏻 Super League injury room: Three teams suffer season-ending blows as Leeds sweat on key man

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Two sell-outs and two more huge numbers in Round 25 figures