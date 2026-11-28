The 2027 World Club Challenge will take place at AMT Headingley on Friday February 19 – with Wakefield Trinity hosting Sydney Roosters in a clash of the sport’s two champions.

As expected, the Super League champions will be the host team for the latest iteration of the World Club Challenge, after the Roosters agreed to make the trip across the world to play the game.

But they will not be playing at Wakefield’s home ground; instead playing at the home of one of their biggest rivals, Leeds Rhinos, after Headingley agreed to host the game.

Headingley to host World Club Challenge

Trinity will be the home team at Headingley for the first time as they welcome the NRL champions to West Yorkshire for a mouthwatering showdown for the right to be crowned world champions.

Trinity became champions of England for the first time in over 60 years after an historic Super League Grand Final win over Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford.

Meanwhile, the Roosters won the NRL Premiership for the 16th time after their win over Newcastle Knights to become champions of Australia once again.

The Roosters were the original winners of the World Club Challenge in 1976, and they will be defending a perfect record of five wins from five appearances.

Should they beat Wakefield at Headingley, they will become the most decorated club in the competition’s history, surpassing Wigan Warriors with a sixth World Club Challenge title.

Wakefield owner comments on WCC showdown

Wakefield owner Matt Ellis admitted: “We are delighted to announce the World Club Challenge fixture against the Sydney Roosters. The World Club Challenge is the most prestigious game in club rugby league and to be playing the most successful side in the fixture’s history is an honour.

“This is the biggest night in Wakefield Trinity’s history, and it would be fantastic to see our supporters pack out Headingley and make the atmosphere spectacular.

“Last year’s event was electric but let’s go even louder and prouder. The journey we have been on has been unique coming from the Championship to the pinnacle of the sport, a fantastic achievement by Daryl (Powell) and every player that has contributed.

“It will be a proud moment for myself and my family when the lads walk out for the game. I would like to thank everyone at Sydney Roosters as well Rob (Oates) and Jamie (Jones-Buchanan) from Leeds Rhinos for making the event and the fixture possible.”

Sydney Roosters CEO Joe Kelly added: “The World Club Challenge holds a special place in the history of the Sydney Roosters, and we are incredibly proud of our record in this prestigious fixture.

“To return to England as reigning NRL Premiers with the opportunity to become six-time World Club Champions is an exciting prospect for our entire club. We congratulate Wakefield Trinity on their historic Premiership-winning season and look forward to celebrating the very best of rugby league on the international stage in February.”