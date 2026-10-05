Old Trafford will again host next year’s Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 2, 2027: and tickets are already on sale.

The Theatre of Dreams has been the home of the Grand Final throughout the Super League era, with the only summer era showpiece not held there coming behind closed doors at Hull FC’s MKM Stadium in 2020 during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Last Saturday evening saw Wakefield beat Warrington Wolves 23-10 in the 2026 Grand Final, with Trinity claiming their first Super League title and becoming only the sixth club to have been crowned champions in the summer era.

That clash between Trinity and the Wire drew a crowd of 71,728: the fourth-highest Grand Final attendance ever.

And now, the Rugby Football League (RFL) have confirmed the date of next year’s showpiece, along with ticket information.

2027 Super League Grand Final date confirmed with Old Trafford tickets on sale

At 12pm on Monday, everyone who purchased a ticket for this year’s Grand Final was sent an exclusive link via e-mail, allowing them access to a two-week priority sales window for 2027’s trip to Old Trafford.

That exclusive window runs until midnight on Sunday, October 18.

General sale for the ’27 Grand Final will begin closer to the start of the new Super League season, with details still to be confirmed.

Supporters will though be able to pre-register their interest.

RL Commercial’s Managing Director Rhodri Jones said: “The 2026 Grand Final was another brilliant occasion for Super League, with a sell-out crowd of more than 71,000 fans creating an incredible atmosphere at Old Trafford.

“We’re delighted to confirm that we’ll be returning in 2027 and, following the superb support we’ve seen this year, we wanted to give the fans who were there in 2026 the first opportunity to secure their place for next year.

“The Grand Final is one of the biggest nights in the rugby league calendar and we’re already looking forward to seeing Old Trafford full again on October 2, 2027.”