Keep up to date with every club’s confirmed pre-season friendly schedules ahead of the 2027 season, including dates, venues and kick-off times.

It feels like just yesterday that the 2026 domestic season officially came to an end at Old Trafford, but in the blink of an eye, we are right on the cusp of the new season with clubs across the professional game announcing pre-season fixtures.

With those games being announced thick and fast ahead of the 2027 season, Love Rugby League has scanned across every club to keep you up to date on every pre-season fixture as and when they are announced.

* All kick-off times stated correspond to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) unless otherwise stated

Saturday, 26th December

Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge: Leeds Rhinos v Wakefield Trinity – Headingley Stadium, 11:30 am

Sunday, 27th December

Castleford Tigers v Bradford Bulls – OneBore Stadium, 1:00 pm

More fixtures to be confirmed across the off-season.