2027 Las Vegas ticket information as Leigh and Bradford sales confirmed

Tickets for Rugby League Las Vegas 2027 will go on pre-sale from next week, the RFL have confirmed.

There will once again be Super League interest in the showpiece rugby league event in Sin City, with Bradford Bulls and Leigh Leopards taking to the field at Allegiant Stadium next year.

The two clubs will also form part of a wider festival alongside Melbourne Storm, Wests Tigers, Paramatta Eels and Gold Coast Titans.

Super League sides have been involved in the event since 2025, when Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves took part, while Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos also ran out at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders back in March.

RFL confirm ticket information for Las Vegas 2027

Following confirmation of Bradford’s and Leigh’s involvement in the event, tickets will go on pre-sale on Wednesday, 10 June at 10am (BST).

Demand is once again expected to be high, following the success of both 2025 and 2026 editions, and supporters are actively encouraged to register for updates on ticket information ahead of the showpiece event next February.

More information on how to register, plus all the further details on the Las Vegas event itself, can be found on Super League’s website, here.

The Las Vegas event has been a major success for both Super League and the NRL, and 2027 is again expected to reach similar heights.

“It’s a true bucket list experience,” former NRL CEO Andrew Abdo said previously, when the full fixture list was confirmed last month. “Where the best sport in the world, rugby league, meets the world’s entertainment capital.

“In 2027, the event will be even bigger with an expanded week of experiences.

“We’ll welcome teams from three Australian states alongside two Super League clubs, bringing together passionate supporter bases from both hemispheres in one spectacular setting.

“What makes Vegas such a good adventure is that it’s more than three games. It’s a full fan experience for all ages.

“From player appearances and fan events to business conferences and music performances, not to mention everything else the city has to offer, it’s an unforgettable week of sport and entertainment.

“I encourage fans everywhere to get there and be part of it, because this event continues to go from strength to strength.”